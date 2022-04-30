So Who Gets to Swim the Stroke 50s At Worlds?

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Now that we’re able to project that all US swimmers who qualify for Worlds will be able to make the team without bumping into roster size restrictions, it’s time to answer everyone’s next-favorite question — who will get to swim the stroke 50s?

Unlike the “Olympic Events,” where the top two finishers automatically swim those events at Worlds, the USA’s qualifying procedure for the stroke 50s is a bit more complicated. And that’s caused some consternation among swim fans this week, especially with some of the crazy fast times we’ve seen from 1st, 2nd, and even 3rd place finishers in a few of the stroke 50s.

Ready? Here we go.

You can sift through the full criteria here, but based on our understanding, the “simple” version is this:

Whoever wins the stoke 50 gets to swim the event at Worlds, assuming there’s enough room on the roster to take the stroke 50 winners. This year, there is, so that’s not an issue. The winner of the corresponding 100 stroke gets the second spot. Now this sounds pretty straightforward, but in five of six cases this week, the 50 stroke winner also won the 100. And even if someone different did win the 100, they could choose to decline the spot. So…who gets the second spot in either one of those situations, you ask? The spot would go to the person already on the team with the fastest time in that stroke 50 since March 1, 2020; however they must have a FINA ‘A’ cut in the event. Remember, this does not necessarily reflect the finish order of this event at Trials. There is no way for someone to qualify for the Worlds team on the basis of finishing 2nd in a stroke 50.

Clear as mud, right? Let’s try it with a handy dandy little chart.

Projected Entries

Women’s 50 Back: Berkoff, Smith – Berkoff won the 50, and Smith won the 100.

Women’s 50 Breast: King – it looks like she may the only entrant, as no one else on the team has a FINA ‘A’ cut in the event. It’s not clear if there’s any way for anyone already on the team to time trial the event and earn the second spot.

Women’s 50 Fly: Curzan, Huske – Curzan won the 50, and Huske won the 100.

Men’s 50 Back: Armstrong, Ress – Armstrong won the 50 and the 100. Ress is already on the team as part of the 400 free relay, and he has the next-fastest 50 back time.

Men’s 50 Breast: Andrew, Fink – Andrew won the 50, and Fink won the 100. If Fink were to decline the spot.

Men’s 50 Fly: Dressel, Andrew – Dressel won the 50 and the 100. Andrew is already on the team in multiple events, and he has the next-fastest 50 back time.

Remember, Andrew and Ress don’t get the 2nd spots in their stroke 50s because they finished 2nd at Trials, but because they have the fastest times in those events since March 1st, 2020 and also have FINA ‘A’ cuts. It just so happened that they achieved those times with 2nd-place finishes at Trials.

Likewise, should one of the women’s 50 back or 50 fly qualifiers decline their spot, the spots should be offered to Rhyan White (back) or Natalie Hinds (fly). Again, they would be offered those spots because of the times they’ve swum, not (directly) because of where they finished at Trials.