2022 U.S. Trials: Torri Huske, Michael Andrew Out of 200 IM

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Coming into the last day of the 2022 U.S. International Team trials, there is a significant amount of scratches in the 200 IM, 50 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. This comes as no surprise, as most swimmers have already had to go through multiple events on the first four days of the meet, with their fates in regards to international team qualification almost sealed.

The most surprising scratch comes from Sierra Schmidt, who is the #3 seed in the 1500 free- the only event that she was entered in. With Schmidt gone, a solid 40 seconds separate #2 seed Katie Grimes and new #3 seed Bella Sims‘s entry times, making Grimes an even clearer favorite to take second in this event behind Katie Ledecky.

Update: We have received confirmation from Schmidt that she will, in fact, be swimming the 1500 free tomorrow. She stated that there was an admin error in the heat sheet that made it seem like she scratched the 1500 free when she really did not.

A lieu of high-profile scratches come in the men’s and women’s 200 IM. On the men’s side, #1 seed Michael Andrew scratched to focus on the 50 free, although this was expected because he told SwimSwam earlier that he did not plan on focusing on the 200 IM this year.

Torri Huske, the #3 seed in the 200 IM, has scratched to focus on the 50 free. However, Kate Douglass, who is also entered in both the 200 IM and 50 free, is still set to swim both events for now. It will be interesting to see if Douglass chooses to do the double or not, and if she will have to decide between the event that she won Olympic bronze in and the event that she broke the short course yards NCAA record in. #8 seed Justina Kozan has also scratched the 200 IM, which is perhaps her best event.

Top-ten seeds Linnea Mack and Zach Apple both scratched their respective 50 free races. Apple, a Tokyo Olympian, failed to qualify for Budapest in the 100 and 200 free, and his scratch means that he is officially out of contention for the worlds team.

Full Scratch Report:

Women’s 1500 Free

#7 Lola Mull

#9 Caroline Pennington

#21 Maya Gerniger

#24 Rachel Stege

#25 Mia Rankin

Women’s 200 IM

#3 Torri Huske

#7 Leah Smith

#8 Justina Kozan

#15 Ella Nelson

#19 Katie Grimes

#25 Julia Podkoscielny

#30 Sophie Duncan

#31 Phoebe Bacon

#44 Anya Mostek

Men’s 200 IM

#1 Michael Andrew

#12 Arsenio Bustos

#25 Sam Hoover

#26 Zach Hils

#31 Cooper Lucas

#35 Luca Urlando

#40 Alexander Colson

#43 Josh Zuchowski

Men’s 800 Free

#5 James Plage

#6 Trey Freeman

#15 Mikey Calvillo

#23 Rex Maurer

#24 Luke Hobson

#34 Keaton Jones

Women’s 50 Free

#4 Linnea Mack

#24 Kylee Alons

#27 Talia Bates

#29 Ashley Turak

Men’s 50 Free