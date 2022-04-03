Michael Andrew is Targeting 100 Breast, 100 Fly, 50 Free at World Champ Trials

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

At the Pro Swim in San Antonio, we caught up with Olympic champion Michael Andrew, who has all but nailed down his event lineup for the World Champ Trials at the end of the month in Greensboro. Andrew said he will definitely be swimming the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 50 free/fly/breast. He said he’s entered in the 200 IM, but seemed a little uncertain about that one, noting that it’s his focus long-term, but not necessarily for this upcoming world champs.

In San Antonio, Andrew won the 100 breast in 59.0 and the 50 Free in 21.7. He was 51.7 in the 100 fly to win at the Westmont Pro Swim at the beginning of March.