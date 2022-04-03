Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew is Targeting 100 Breast, 100 Fly, 50 Free at World Champ Trials

Comments: 6

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

At the Pro Swim in San Antonio, we caught up with Olympic champion Michael Andrew, who has all but nailed down his event lineup for the World Champ Trials at the end of the month in Greensboro. Andrew said he will definitely be swimming the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 50 free/fly/breast. He said he’s entered in the 200 IM, but seemed a little uncertain about that one, noting that it’s his focus long-term, but not necessarily for this upcoming world champs.

In San Antonio, Andrew won the 100 breast in 59.0 and the 50 Free in 21.7. He was 51.7 in the 100 fly to win at the Westmont Pro Swim at the beginning of March.

Khachaturian
11 minutes ago

darn no 2im

Ole 99
Reply to  Khachaturian
10 minutes ago

150

Stewart 100 back gold in Fukuoka
15 minutes ago

Interesting that 50 back is the only one of the 50m events that he leaves out. With Kolesnikov out of the world Championships, this one becomes extremely open. Andrew has a PB of 24.39 in that and it could be enough for gold.
This is literally his only chance to win something at Worlds. Almost impossible for him to win 100 breast, 100 fly or 50 free/fly/breast.

Mclovin
37 minutes ago

He is almosta a lock in the 100m breast and 50m freestyle. I dont know if his butterfly has looked specially well this year.. and with Shaine on the rise he most likely wont make it. All in all, focusing only in two events for the world champs maybe is the best outcome for him.

Sun Yangs Mom
Reply to  Mclovin
35 minutes ago

couldnt agree more

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Mclovin
8 minutes ago

I agree that the 100 fly is a stacked race and he may have to go a PB in that race to make the team. But he was 51.7 in March – to me that qualifies as looking pretty good

