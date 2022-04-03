Swim Vlogger Cody Miller Adjusting to “Dad Training”

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Cody Miller placed 4th in the 100 breast and 7th in the 200 breast in San Antonio, just weeks after the birth of his 2nd son, Kato. The YouTube swim star admitted “I don’t know if I’m in a prime position to do a 200 breaststroke right now”.

Reported by Michael Hamann.

Men’s 200 breast

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS, 2019): 2:06.12

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 2:09.39

Pro Swim Record: Andrew Wilson (USA, 2018): 2:08.95

Top 8 finishers:

Leon Marchand (Unattached): 2:09.24 Nic Fink (MAAC): 2:11.67 Chase Kalisz (ABSC): 2:12.47 Brandon Fischer (Unattached): 2:14.22 Will Licon (TXLA): 2:14.31 Tommy Cope (ISC): 2:14.55 Cody Miller (SAND): 2:15.25 Mateusz Dubas (Unattached): 2:17.36

Fresh off his NCAA title 6 days ago, Leon Marchand swam a new lifetime best of 2:09.24 to win the 200 breast going away. Coming in second behind him was Nic Fink, who is representing Metro Atlanta and trains at Georgia Tech.

Chase Kalisz, who won the 200 fly earlier tonight, finished third in 2:12.47.