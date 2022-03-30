All The Links You Need To Follow The 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2022 TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM /Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

The 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio is the final stop in the series before the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in Greensboro, which begin on April 26. These trials will determine the United States’ roster for big meets such as the 2022 FINA World Championships.

Several pro US National Team members will be in attendance, including Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King, and Katie Ledecky. In addition, a handful of athletes who are coming off the NCAA Championships will take the opportunity to race some long course in San Antonio. These athletes, both domestic and international, include Drew Kibler, Leon Marchand, Rhyan White, and Nick Albiero.

The 2022 FINA World Championships are set to take place in Budapest, Hungary from June 18th – July 3rd.

HOW TO WATCH

Television Streaming Schedule:

DATE NETWORK TIME (ET) LIVE OR TAPED-DELAY Thursday, March 31 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live Friday, April 1 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live Saturday, April 2 CNBC 1 p.m. Taped-Delay *Sunday, April 3 CNBC 12:30 p.m. Taped-Delay

In addition to Olympic Channel and CNBC’s coverage of the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Thursday-Saturday’s Prelims and Finals Sessions for Wednesday and Saturday can be live-streamed on www.usaswimming.org/watch.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday Finals: 4:00 pm CT / 5:00 pm ET

Thurs-Sat Prelims: 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET

Thurs-Sat Pinals: 6:00 pm CT / 7:00 pm ET

DAY ONE – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

FINALS – 4:00 PM CENTRAL 800m Freestyle

DAY TWO – THURSDAY, MARCH 31

PRELIMS – 9:00 AM CENTRAL FINALS – 6:00 PM CENTRAL 200m Freestyle 200m Freestyle 100m Breaststroke 100m Breaststroke 100m Butterfly 100m Butterfly 400m IM 400m IM

DAY THREE – FRIDAY, APRIL 1

PRELIMS – 9:00 AM CENTRAL FINALS – 6:00 PM CENTRAL 200m Butterfly 200m Butterfly 50m Freestyle 50m Freestyle 100m Backstroke 100m Backstroke 200m Breaststroke 200m Breaststroke 400m Freestyle 400m Freestyle

DAY FOUR – SATURDAY, APRIL 2

PRELIMS – 9:00 AM CENTRAL FINALS – 6:00 PM CENTRAL **1500m Freestyle **1500m Freestyle 200m IM 200m IM 200m Backstroke 200m Backstroke 100m Freestyle 100m Freestyle

**Preliminary heats for the 1500m Freestyle will be swum after the 100m Freestyle. The fastest 8 seeded athletes in each gender will swim in the Finals session.