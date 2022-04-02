Marsteiner Wins Jr. National 5K, Szobota Also Books Ticket For Jr. Worlds

2022 US OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 1st- April 3rd, 2022

Lynn Hall Park, Fort Myers Beach, FL

Open Water

New Wave’s Sam Marsteiner led this race from start-to-finish, taking the 5K Junior National Title. With this win, Marsteiner books his ticket to the 2022 FINA World Open Water Junior Championships in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

Official men’s Junior 5K results: 1. Samuel Marsteiner

2. Nathan Szobota

3. William Siegel#OWNats x @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/hovx5WWGPC — USA Swimming News (@USASwimmingNews) April 2, 2022

2022 US OPEN WATER NATIONALS TOP 8 FINISHERS – MEN’s JR 5K

Sam Marsteiner Nathan Szobota William Siegel Paul Mullen Colin Jacobs Patrick O’Hagan Cody Sprague Patrick Maldonado

USA Swimming’s selection process for the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships includes the top two male and female finishers from the 5K Junior Nationals (14-15 Age Group).

Based on this criteria, NOVA’s Nathan Szobota also qualifies for the World Junior Open Water Championships as the runner-up in this event at Nationals.

Rounding out our top 3 finishers, Long Island Aquatic Club’s William Siegel placed 3rd overall after making a huge move on the final lap.