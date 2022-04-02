San Antonio PSS: 3 US Olympians Scratch Out Of Events

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The last Finals Session of the San Antonio Pro Swim Series will feature the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, and the 100 free.

Saturday’s Finals Session will kick off with the 1500 free, where there’s an A-Final scratch in both gender divisions. Paige Madden (#2 seed) has scratched the 1500, but will race the 100 free (#6 seed) later in the session. On the men’s side, Alec Enyhart (#2 seed) has also opted out of Saturday’s finals.

In the women’s 200 IM, #1 seed Leah Smith has dropped from the A-Final. Smith also scratched out of her 2nd event, the 200 backstroke.

The men’s 100 free saw a few high-caliber athletes drop, including 3x US National Team Member David Curtiss (#20 seed) and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Zach Harting (#18 seed).

FULL LIST OF SCRATCHES:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

#2 Alec Enyhart (TST-MV)

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Kate Christian (TXLA-ST), Emme Nelson (TAMU-GU), and Noelle Peplowski (IU-IN) have all scratched into the finals.

#1 Leah Smith (TXLA-ST)

(TXLA-ST) #8 Dakota Luther (UN-GA)

(UN-GA) #10 Jade Foelske (SUN-AZ)

#23 Keelan Cotter (TAC-NC)

MEN’S 200 IM

Esteban Nunez Del Prado (AZFL-FG), Martin Espernberger (BSS-FL), Michael Mullen (BSS-FL), and Brandon Fischer (UN-PC) have all scratched into the finals.

#13 Michael Cotter (TAC-NC)

#15 Tristan Dewitt (IU-IN)

#16 Angel Martinez (AGS-GU)

#18 Geremia Freri (TCU-NT)

#20 Angus Corbeau (UN-NT)

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

#3 Leah Smith (TXLA-ST)

(TXLA-ST) #13 Chloe Isleta (PSC-AZ)

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

#6 Arijus Pavlidi (CS-FL)

#13 Patrick Groters (UN-SC)

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Grace Cooper (TEX-ST) and Serena Gould (TCU-NT) have scratched into the finals.

#14 Beata Nelson (WA-WI)

(WA-WI) #20 Olivia Bray (TEX-ST)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE