Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO
- March 30th – April 2nd, 2022
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)
- Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)
- Long Course Meters (50m)
The last Finals Session of the San Antonio Pro Swim Series will feature the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, and the 100 free.
The men’s 200 IM will feature a dual between Tokyo 2020 Olympians Michael Andrew and Leon Marchand. Andrew placed 5th in Tokyo in the 200 IM, but is the #3 all-time American performer in the event (1:55.26) behind Olympic icons Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.
Not only does that A-Final include Andrew and Marchand, but Shaine Casas, who’s the #4 performer all-time in the 200-yard IM. In addition, Chase Kalisz, the 2017 World Champion in the 200 IM, is also in the mix.
Toyko Olympians Erika Brown and Claire Curzan tied this morning in the 100 freestyle prelims at 54.84. Brown’s 54.1 from the Westmont Pro Series secures her a top-5 spot in the world, but Curzan looks to enter the Global Top 5 tonight in yet another event.
On the men’s side, Zach Apple is the top seed in the B-Final after losing a swim-off for 8th place earlier this morning. No swimmers in the A-Final broke 49 seconds in prelims, but several high-profile athletes boast personal bests from 46.9-47.9, so we hope to see a few athletes crack into the 48-second barrier before the International Team Trials.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- American Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- US Open Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Jr World Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
Top 8 finishers:
- Sierra Schmidt (SAC) – 16:35.94
- Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 17:13.12
- Abby Grottle (TAMU) – 17:15.92
- Frederica Kizek (UN) – 17:30.21
- Mollie Wright (TAMU) – 17:35.55
- Annabelle Corcoran (UN) – 17:40.56
- Ximena Conde Merlos (SASA) – 18:51.56
Sierra Schmidt has great pacing, taking the first 500 meters out in 5:28.8 and bouncing between :32/:33 for the final 1000 meters. She maintained the lead through the entire race, eventually building a lead of over 50 meters. Schmidt blew kisses to the crowd as she finished in 16:35, the 9th-fastest time in the world for 2022.
Jillian Cox also maintained her 2nd-place position throughout the 1500, finishing just off her personal best in 17:13.12
MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE
- World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang (2012)
- American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaegar (2016)
- US Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)
- Jr World Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2014)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 – 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)
Top 8 finishers:
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 2:06.12
- American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA, 2009): 2:06.15
- US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA, 2018): 2:08.32
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN, 2017): 2:09.98
- Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 2:08.66
Top 8 finishers:
MEN’S 200 IM
- World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.00
- American Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.00
- US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.56
- Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 1:57.06
- Pro Swim Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2012): 1:56.32
Top 8 finishers:
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
- World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 2:03.35
- American Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 2:03.35
- US Open Record: Missy Franklin (USA): 2:05.68
- Junior World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 2:03.35
- Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2020): 2:05.94
Top 8 finishers:
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 1:51.92
- American Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 1:51.92
- US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 1:53.08
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS, 2017): 1:55.14
- Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN, 2017): 1:55.04
Top 8 finishers:
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2017): 51.71
- American Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2019): 52.04
- US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2018): 52.54
- Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN, 2016): 52.70
- Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 53.12
Top 8 finishers:
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA, 2009): 46.91
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2019): 46.96
- US Open Record: Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2019): 47.39
- Junior World Record: Andrew Minakov (RUS, 2020): 47.57
- Pro Swim Record: Nathan Adrian (USA, 2016): 48.00
Top 8 finishers:
Poor lane 8. 😭
So who of the American women are gonna go 52 in the 100 free this year? Seems like all of Walsh, Curzan and Huske can make this transition at some point.
And let’s not forget Douglas
Maybe both Walshes?
IDK if anyone does this year. Maybe Weitzeil again? Curzan and Huske both could, but I’m not sure how they will perform at Trials. Claire struggled last year in the freestyles at Trials, and Huske hasn’t raced any LCM and Stanford hasn’t looked great (particularly in LCM the last 2.5 years). Walsh was 55.9 last summer and her best is 53, so going close to a 53 again would be promising especially since she hasn’t raced LCM much lately either. I could also see Douglass throwing down a 53 something. She was 54-low last summer with more of a Fly/IM approach.
I think curzan might surprise us and pop a 52.9 or low 53 tonight
A 53.XX anything would be great. She has only been under :54 once, and went 53.55 (she split 25.0/28.4). Her 100 free is always fastest when she just doesn’t hold back. When she tries to swim it smarter or pace it better she just swims a bit slower.
With her 24.2 in the 50 free last year I was almost for sure she was gonna go 52 but she said so her self week long trials is a lot. But she has looked relay good with PR in both back stroke and a very good 50 free yesterday
Wang Shun was 1:55 flat at Tokyo, MA is #4 all time.
Perhaps they meant #3 American. He’s not even #4 because Hagino and Cseh are also ahead of him.
Any predictions on MA’s time in the 1500?
DNC