WATCH: Shaine Casas Unleash 1:56.7 200 IM, Fastest In World For 2022

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

Top 8 finishers:

Sierra Schmidt (SAC) – 16:35.94 Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 17:13.12 Abby Grottle (TAMU) – 17:15.92 Frederica Kizek (UN) – 17:30.21 Mollie Wright (TAMU) – 17:35.55 Annabelle Corcoran (UN) – 17:40.56 Ximena Conde Merlos (SASA) – 18:51.56

Sierra Schmidt has great pacing, taking the first 500 meters out in 5:28.8 and bouncing between :32/:33 for the final 1000 meters. She maintained the lead through the entire race, eventually building a lead of over 50 meters.

Schmidt’s 16:35.94 is the 9th-fastest time in the world for 2022.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang (2012)

American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaegar (2016)

US Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)

Jr World Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2014)

Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 – 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)

Top 8 finishers:

Tommy Camblong (UN) – 15:23.33 Marwan Aly Elkamash (ISC) – 15:34.05 Mikey Calvillo (IU) – 15:35.31 Aryan Nehra (UN) – 15:44.67 Ben Cote (UN) – 15:54.73 Advait Page (UN) – 16:02.42 Jackson Carlile (IU) – 16:29.93 Tommy Erwin (AAAA) – 16:37.31

Tommy Camblong led from start-to-finish, winning the 1500 in 15:23.33, good enough for 7th in the world for 2022.

Marwan Aly Elkamash took a controlled approach towards the beginning and started to make his move at the 600-meter mark, overtaking Aryan Nehra by 800 meters in.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 2:06.12

American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA, 2009): 2:06.15

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA, 2018): 2:08.32

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN, 2017): 2:09.98

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 2:08.66

Top 8 finishers:

Melanie Margalis (SPA) – 2:12.39 Leah Polonsky (UN) – 2:12.85 Beata Nelson (WA) – 2:13.56 Diana Petkova (BAMA) – 2:16.11 Mackenzie Looze (IU) – 2:18.29 Gabriela Grobler (UN) – 2:19.79 Lindsay Looney (UN) – 2:21.08 Nicole Frank Rodriguez (AZFL) – 2:21.56

Beata Nelson led the way on the fly leg, taking out her 200 IM in 27.8. Margalis was sitting in 3rd at the 100-meter mark, but had a great breaststroke (37.7) leg to put herself within .3 of Nelson. Margalis used her clutch freestyle leg and caught Nelson, very reminiscent of how she closed at the 2016 Olympic Trials to secure a 200 IM spot.

MEN’S 200 IM

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.00

American Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.00

US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.56

Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 1:57.06

Pro Swim Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2012): 1:56.32

Top 8 finishers:

We knew going into this race that it was going to fast, as the A-Final featured 5 of the 10 top performers for 2022.

Casas maintained his lead through the 100, splitting 54.2 compared to Andrew’s 55.1. Casas had a solid breaststroke leg, still continuing to maintain his lead through 150 meters, however Leon Marchand threw down an incredible breaststroke split. That 3rd leg, in addition to his monster underwater kickout, allowed Marchand to pull even with Casas. Casas had to dig deep the last 25, as Marchand and Kalisz were now hot on his tail.

Casas was able to secure the win, obliterating his best time and setting the #1 time in the world for 2022 in 1:56.70. Marchand finished just behind, also setting a new personal best of 1:56.95, which is 2nd in the world. Kalisz overtook Andrew on the last leg to finish 3rd, and 4rd in the world.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 2:03.35

American Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 2:03.35

US Open Record: Missy Franklin (USA): 2:05.68

Junior World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 2:03.35

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2020): 2:05.94

Top 8 finishers:

Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2:07.92 Phoebe Bacon (UN-01) – 2:09.52 Aviv Barzelay (TAMU) – 2:10.79 Hali Flickinger (SUN) – 2:11.23 Gabby Deloof (CW) – 2:13.16 Barbara Schaal (UN) – 2:17.42 Anna Peplowski (IU) – 2:18.80 Anna Freed (IU) – 2:18.84

Rhyan White took complete control of the race, winning the race in 2:07.92 and moving up to #3 in the world for 2022. The Tokyo Olympians took 1-2, as Phoebe Bacon finished in 2:09.52. Israeli Olympian Aviv Barzelay finished 3rd in a time of 2:10.79: missing her own personal best by .03 seconds.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 1:51.92

American Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 1:51.92

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 1:53.08

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS, 2017): 1:55.14

Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN, 2017): 1:55.04

Top 8 finishers:

Anze Erzen (TAMU) – 2:00.96 Yeziel Morales (AZFL) – 2:03.18 Mikita Tsmyh (UN) – 2:03.77 Joe Radde (IU) – 2:06.70 Jay Baker (ECA) – 2:07.02 Kellen Russell (TAC) – 2:07.63 Mikey Calvillo (IU) – 2:07.94 Tristan Dewitt (IU) – 2:08.29

Puerto Rican National Record Holder Yeziel Morales took the early lead, flipping in 28.2. Texas A&M’s Anze Ezran followed closely behind Morales, taking over the lead at the 100-meter mark. Erzen, the Slovanian National Record Holder, won the event handily in 2:00.96.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2017): 51.71

American Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2019): 52.04

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2018): 52.54

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN, 2016): 52.70

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 53.12

Top 8 finishers:

Claire Curzan (TAC) – 53.68 Erika Brown (TNAQ) – 54.08 Natalie Hinds (UN) – 54.30 Katie Ledecky (UN) – 54.93 Mallory Comerford (CARD) – 54.95 Paige Madden (UN) – 54.96 Kelly Pash (TEX) – 55.55 Cloe Stephanek (TAMU) – 55.58

Claire Curzan knew she had to battle 4 of her Tokyo Olympic teammates and was out fast, 25.60 to the feet, to be exact. No one was within .3 of her at the 50, and she maintained her lead through the finish. Curzan won the 100 (53.68), with Brown finishing 2nd (54.08) and Hinds 3rd (54.30).

Curzan was just off her best time (53.55) but broke Amanda Weir’s pool record and tied for 3rd in the world with Maddie Wilson (53.68). The 100 free was Curzan’s 4th win of the weekend.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA, 2009): 46.91

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2019): 46.96

(USA, 2019): 46.96 US Open Record: Ryan Held / Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2019): 47.39

/ (USA, 2019): 47.39 Junior World Record: Andrew Minakov (RUS, 2020): 47.57

Pro Swim Record: Nathan Adrian (USA, 2016): 48.00

Top 8 finishers:

Caeleb Dressel (GSC) – 49.13 / Andrej Barna (CARD) – 49.13 —- Ryan Held (NYAC) – 49.20 Drew Kibler (TEX) – 49.30 Maxime Rooney (PLS) – 49.38 Carter Swift (UN) – 49.66 / Aleksey Tarasenko (TENN) – 49.66 —- Brett Pinfold (SHAC) – 49.80

Barna was out first in 23.3, but Dressel was following close behind with his 23.5 split to the feet. Dressel used Lane 1 as an advantage as he outside-smoked the entire field and tied Barna for the win.

Dressel had a soft-touched, but moments later his new time registered, and the tie was announced. This marks Dressel’s 1st Pro Series win since the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.