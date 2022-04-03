Shaine Casas Swims 1:56.70 200 IM, Currently The Fastest Time In The World

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

On the final day of the TYR Pro Swim Series, Shaine Casas won the 200 IM with a time of 1:56.70, which propels him to the top of the world rankings for this year in the event. He set a personal best by nearly two seconds, as the fastest time he swam before today was a 1:58.54 from the Art Adamson Invitational in 2019. In addition, this time would have placed second at 2021 Olympic trials and gotten him on the U.S. Olympic team last year. It also would have been fifth at the Tokyo Olympic games.

Casas’s competition wasn’t slow by any means, either. He was going against U.S. Olympians Chase Kalisz and Michael Andrew, as well as NCAA record holder Leon Marchand. Marchand and Kalisz posted the second and fourth-fastest times in the world respectively in this race. Casas got out to an early lead, going out in a 24.59 on fly, over a second faster than everyone else. He was winning at the halfway mark, and held on during breaststroke when we thought swimmers like Marchand, Kalisz, and Andrew would catch up to him and take over. He then fought off late surges from Kalisz and Marchand to win by 0.25 seconds. Marchand was second, Kalisz was third, and Andrew was fourth.

Men’s 200 IM – 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio:

Men’s 200 IM World Rankings:

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 1:56.70 Shaine Casas (USA) 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio 4/2/22 2 1:56.95 Leon Marchand (FRA) 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio 4/2/22 3 1:57.09 Daiya Seto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 4 1:57.10 Chase Kalisz (USA) 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio 4/2/22 5 1:58.11 Sou Ogata (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22

With International Team Trials for the FINA World Championships happening in around three weeks, the men’s 200 IM could become a heated battle between Andrew, Casas, and Kalisz to see who can take the top two spots and make the worlds team.

Coming off three NCAA titles in 2021, Casas announced this fall that he would be ending his college career early to go pro. He trained with his college team, Texas A&M, up until January of 2022 and won a gold medal in the 100 back at the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi in December 2021. Come January, he moved to Austin to train with Eddie Reese at the University of Texas. Casas failed to make the Olympic team in 2021, and looks to qualify for his first major international long course meet this April at trials.

Casas also took titles in the 100 back and 100 fly at this San Antonio pro series.