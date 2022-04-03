Leon Marchand Shatters French Record in 200 IM at PSS San Antiono – 1:56.95

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

MEN’S 200 IM

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.00

American Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.00

US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA, 2011): 1:54.56

Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 1:57.06

Pro Swim Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2012): 1:56.32

Top 8 finishers:

Leon Marchand, fresh off completing his freshman season at Arizona State University, battled Shaine Casas tonight in the 200 IM at the Pro Swim Series – San Antonio. After establishing the early lead, Casas was able to hold off a charging Marchand at the end, finishing in 1:56.70 to Marchand’s 1:56.95.

While Marchand didn’t win the race tonight, he did blow away his previous best time in the event, shattering the French Record in the process. Marchand’s 1:56.95 took nearly a full second off the previous French Record of 1:57.89, which was set by now-retired Jeremy Stravius at the 2013 French World Championships Trials, coincidentally nearly 9 years ago to the day.

Here is a split comparison between Marchand’s swim tonight and Stravius’ previous French Record performance.

Splits Leon Marchand – Pro Swim Series San Antonio Jeremy Stravius – 2013 French World Championships Trials Fly 25.64 24.61 Back 29.96 29.69 Breast 33.25 35.67 Free 28.10 27.92 FINAL TIME 1:56.95 1:57.89

As the splits show, Marchand was more conservative on the front half of the race, then threw down a blistering 33.25 breaststroke split to put himself well ahead of Stravius’ record pace.

It’s notable that while Marchand arrived at Arizona State as primarily a 400 IMer, the 200 IM is the event in which he has thrived the most this season. He won the NCAA title in the SCY 200 IM last week at the NCAA Championships, breaking the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the process. While the 400 IM is still Marchand’s top event, evidenced by his #1 ranking in the world this year, it appears the 200 IM may have quickly become an essentially equal event in the 19-year-old event schedule.

Marchand’s time tonight makes him the #2 performer in the world so far this year, behind only Casas.

Men’s 200 IM 2022 World Rankings: