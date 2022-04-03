2022 Fran Crippen SMOC: Ryan Murphy Resets Own World #1 200 Back with 1:56.43

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50m)

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

On Saturday night at the 2022 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions, Cal pro Ryan Murphy clipped his season best of 1:56.78 in the 200 back, winning the event with a 1:56.43. With the swim, Murphy reset the #1 time in the world this year, which was previously his 1:56.78 from the Pro Swim Series – Westmont in early March. Murphy was in a field of his own tonight, getting out to a solid first 100 split of 56.60. He then split 29.76 on the 3rd 50, before fading a bit down the stretch with a 30.07 on the final 50 of the race. Murphy is by far the top American in the event this year, setting himself up nicely for the U.S. International Team Trials, which take place at the end of this month.

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:56.43 Ryan Murphy (USA) 2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC 4/2/22 2 1:56.97 Lukas Marten (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/26/22 3 1:56.99 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 4 1:57.42 Mitch Larkin (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 5 1:57.69 Joshua Edwards-Smith (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22

Polish sprinter Kasia Wasick clocked the #4 time in the world this year to win the women’s 50 free. Swimming in a field of her own, Wasick roared to a 24.58, shortly after swimming a 24.63 in semifinals earlier in the session. Wasick has a personal best of 24.17, which she swam last summer.

Women’s LCM 50 Free 2022 World Rankings

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 24.33 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/6/22 2 24.42 Shayna Jack (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 3 24.43 Claire Curzan (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio 2022 4/1/22 4 24.58 Kasia Wasick (POL) 2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC 4/2/22 5 24.73 Abbey Weitzeil (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22

In the women’s 50 breast, USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler swam a new personal best of 30.76, chipping 0.16 seconds off her previous best, which was set in 2019 at the World Junior Championships.

Katie Crom, 18, won the women’s 200 free in 2:01.37, coming in just half a second off her personal best of 2:00.71. Crom came home fast tonight, splitting 30.58, which was her 2nd-fastest 50 split of the race.

There was a great race in the men’s 200 free, in which Irvine Novaquatics 17-year-old Mitchell Schott won in 1:51.24. Schott established an early lead, splitting 25.47 and 28.22 on the first two 50s to turn in 53.69 at the 100m mark. Panos Bolanos made a strong effort on the back half of the race, but ultimately finished right behind Schott in 1:51.33. Bryan Chavez came in 3rd with a 1:51.86.

13-year-old La Mirada Armada product Kayla Han won the women’s 400 IM in 4:46.01. The swim makes Han the fastest 13-year-old all-time in the event, which you can read more about here.

OTHER SATURDAY EVENT WINNERS