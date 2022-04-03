Kayla Han Rips 4:46.01 LCM 400 IM to Become #1 13-Year-Old All-Time, #7 13-14

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- March 31 – April 3, 2022
- Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA
- LCM (50m)
- Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores
On Saturday night at the 2022 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions, 13-year-old Kayla Han out of La Mirada Armada blew away the field in the women’s 400 IM, roaring to a 4:46.01. The swim beats out her previous best of 4:47.92, which she swam at the 2021 US Open this past December. The performance makes Han the #1 13-year-old all-time in the event, beating out Leah Hayes‘ previous top 13-year-old mark of 4:46.48. Notably, only 3 13-year-olds have been under 4:50 in the LCM 400 IM before.
Here are the top 5 13-year-olds all-time in the girls LCM 400 IM:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|4:46.01
|Kayla Han
|2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC
|2
|4:46.48
|Leah Hayes
|2019 Summer Junior Nats
|3
|4:49.49
|Grace Sheble
|2016 IN NCSA Summer Swimming Championships
|4
|4:50.17
|Becca Mann
|2011 Pro Swim – Minneapolis
|5
|4:50.31
|Elizabeth Beisel
|2006 Summer Nationals
Additionally, Han has now risen to #7 all-time in the 13-14 girls age group. She now sits 6.25 seconds off Becca Mann‘s 13-14 NAG of 4:39.76, which has stood since 2012. Han is the 11-12 NAG record holder in the event. Below, you’ll see the all-time top 10 rankings in the 13-14 girls LCM 400 IM:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|4:39.76
|Becca Mann
|2012 Junior Pan Pacs
|2
|4:39.82
|Katie Hoff
|2004 PC Santa Clara International
|3
|4:44.81
|Claire Tuggle
|2018 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
|4
|4:44.87
|Elizabeth Beisel
|2007 Summer Nationals
|5
|4:45.41
|Mariah Denigan
|2018 Pro Series – Atlanta
|6
|4:45.58
|Erika Hansen
|7
|4:46.01
|Kayla Han
|2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC
|8
|4:46.36
|Jenny Parmenter
|9
|4:46.48
|Leah Hayes
|2019 Summer Junior Nats
|10
|4:46.73
|Allie Szekely
|2012 Summer Junior Nats
Here is a split comparison between Han’s race tonight, and her previous best time from the 2021 US Open in December of 2021.
|Split
|Kayla Han – 2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
|Kayla Han – 2021 TOYOTA US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Fly
|1:05.07
|1:05.96
|Back
|1:13.48
|1:14.08
|Breast
|1:23.92
|1:23.44
|Free
|1:03.54
|1:04.46
|FINAL TIME
|4:46.01
|4:47.92
Han improved by 1.49 seconds on the front half of the race versus her December performance, and she was nearly a second faster coming home on freestyle.
In addition to the 400 IM tonight, Han clocked a new personal best of 2:02.17 in the 200 free to finish 2nd. With that swim, Han has become the #4 13-year-old all-time in the LCM 200 free. Here are the all-time top 5 13-year-old performers in the girls LCM 200 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|1:59.11
|Claire Tuggle
|Irish Open Swimming Championships
|2
|2:00.74
|Erin Gemmell
|2018 Summer Junior Nats
|3
|2:01.96
|Claire Weinstein
|2021 Pro Series – Richmond
|4
|2:02.17
|Kayla Han
|2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC
|5
|2:02.22
|Carly Geehr
|1998 US Sum Nationals