Kayla Han Rips 4:46.01 LCM 400 IM to Become #1 13-Year-Old All-Time, #7 13-14

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50m)

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

Meet Info

Psych Sheets

Live Results

On Saturday night at the 2022 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions, 13-year-old Kayla Han out of La Mirada Armada blew away the field in the women’s 400 IM, roaring to a 4:46.01. The swim beats out her previous best of 4:47.92, which she swam at the 2021 US Open this past December. The performance makes Han the #1 13-year-old all-time in the event, beating out Leah Hayes‘ previous top 13-year-old mark of 4:46.48. Notably, only 3 13-year-olds have been under 4:50 in the LCM 400 IM before.

Here are the top 5 13-year-olds all-time in the girls LCM 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 4:46.01 Kayla Han 2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC 2 4:46.48 Leah Hayes 2019 Summer Junior Nats 3 4:49.49 Grace Sheble 2016 IN NCSA Summer Swimming Championships 4 4:50.17 Becca Mann 2011 Pro Swim – Minneapolis 5 4:50.31 Elizabeth Beisel 2006 Summer Nationals

Additionally, Han has now risen to #7 all-time in the 13-14 girls age group. She now sits 6.25 seconds off Becca Mann‘s 13-14 NAG of 4:39.76, which has stood since 2012. Han is the 11-12 NAG record holder in the event. Below, you’ll see the all-time top 10 rankings in the 13-14 girls LCM 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 4:39.76 Becca Mann 2012 Junior Pan Pacs 2 4:39.82 Katie Hoff 2004 PC Santa Clara International 3 4:44.81 Claire Tuggle 2018 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 4 4:44.87 Elizabeth Beisel 2007 Summer Nationals 5 4:45.41 Mariah Denigan 2018 Pro Series – Atlanta 6 4:45.58 Erika Hansen 7 4:46.01 Kayla Han 2022 CA MVN Fran Crippen SMOC 8 4:46.36 Jenny Parmenter 9 4:46.48 Leah Hayes 2019 Summer Junior Nats 10 4:46.73 Allie Szekely 2012 Summer Junior Nats

Here is a split comparison between Han’s race tonight, and her previous best time from the 2021 US Open in December of 2021.

Split Kayla Han – 2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS Kayla Han – 2021 TOYOTA US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS Fly 1:05.07 1:05.96 Back 1:13.48 1:14.08 Breast 1:23.92 1:23.44 Free 1:03.54 1:04.46 FINAL TIME 4:46.01 4:47.92

Han improved by 1.49 seconds on the front half of the race versus her December performance, and she was nearly a second faster coming home on freestyle.

In addition to the 400 IM tonight, Han clocked a new personal best of 2:02.17 in the 200 free to finish 2nd. With that swim, Han has become the #4 13-year-old all-time in the LCM 200 free. Here are the all-time top 5 13-year-old performers in the girls LCM 200 free: