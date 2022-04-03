Arizona HS State Champion Tyler Driscoll (2023) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyler Driscoll, a high school junior from Tucson, Arizona, announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina State University at the end of January, writing on social media:

“I am so excited and happy to announce my verbal commitment to North Carolina State University!! I chose NC State for many reasons the biggest being the team culture and the coaches. A big thank you to my friends and family who helped me through this process. And an even bigger thank you to my coaches, I couldn’t have made this decision without you. I can’t wait to be apart of the Wolfpack!!! GO PACK 🐺🐺🔴”

Driscoll swims for Salpointe Catholic High School and Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team. At the 2021 Arizona High School Division 2 State Championships last November, she won the 50 free (23.36), 100 fly (54.86, by 2.3 seconds), and 400 free relay (50.77 anchor) and contributed to the fourth-place 200 free relay (22.93 anchor).

Driscoll had an excellent showing at 2021 Winter Juniors West, finaling in the 50 free (7th) and 100 free (12th) with 22.89 and 50.02. She also swam the 200 free and 100 fly. She picked up three new PBs at the NCSA Spring Championships (100 free, 200 free, and 50 fly) and was a finalist in the 50 free (19th), 100 free (14th), 200 free (8th), 50 fly (6th), and 100 fly (23rd).

The Wolfpack have also earned verbal commitments from Keelan Cotter, Teagan Steinmetz, Abby Woolford, Hayley Clark, and Sienna Golembiewski for the class of 2027. The NC State women’s team were runners-up to Virginia at the 2022 ACC Championships. Driscoll’s 50 free time is already fast enough to score in the C final at the conference meet and she is .01 off of what it took to get a second swim in the 100 free this season. She is not far off scoring in the 200 free and 100 fly, too.

Best SCY Times:

50 free – 22.85

100 free – 49.96

200 free – 1:48.14

50 fly – 24.15

100 fly – 54.86

100 back – 57.76

200 IM – 2:07.66

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.