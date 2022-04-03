2022 Indy Speedo Sectionals: Justina Kozan Cracks 2:10 in the LCM 200 Fly

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – INDIANAPOLIS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Team Scores (Top 5)

WOMEN

Carmel Swim Club – 1000.6 SwimMAC Carolina – 751 Mason Manta Rays – 415 The Swim Team – 310 Lake Erie Silver Dolphins – 269

MEN

SwimMAC Carolina – 802 Carmel Swim Club – 642 The Swim Team – 589 Indiana University – 374 Zionsville Swim Club – 261

The 3rd night of the Speedo Sectionals meet in Indianapolis saw Carmel Swim Club and SwimMAC Carolina solidify their leads in the women’s and men’s team standings respectively.

Both Nation’s Capital’s Erin Gemmell and The Swim Team’s Justina Kozan won events tonight, breaking time barriers in the process. In the women’s 400 free, Gemmell clocked a 4:09.81, dipping under 4:10 for the first time in the 17-year-old’s career. Gemmell’s previous best of 4:10.12 was swum just a few months ago at the U.S. Open in December of 2021. After swimming a new best time of 1:57.41 in the 200 free last night, Gemmell got out to a 2:02.56 on the first 200 of the race tonight. Gemmell is now the #29 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group, and 20th all-time among 17-year-olds.

Kozan won the women’s 200 fly in 2:09.83, cracking 2:10 for the first time. She was great through the back half of the race, splitting 33.75 and 33.10 on the final two 50s after going out in 29.57 and 33.41 on the opening 50s. With the performance, Kozan has inched up to #22 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Behind Kozan in the 200 fly was Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard, touching 2nd in 2:10.47. That time was just off Bellard’s personal best of 2:10.40. Coming in 3rd was Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell, the 100 fly champion from Friday night. Shackell swam a massive new personal best of 2:11.98 to become the #20 15-year-old all-time in the event.

Carmel Swim Club’s Wyatt Davis had another strong performance of Saturday night. Davis, a University of Michigan swimmer who has been home training with CSC this semester, won the men’s 100 back handily with a 54.31. That swim marks Davis’ 2nd-fastest of his career, coming in just off his personal best of 54.14, which he swam at the 2019 World Jr Champs. Notably, tonight marks the first time Davis has been under 55 seconds in the LCM 100 back since he swam his PB at 2019 World Juniors.

Carmel picked up yet another win in the women’s 100 back, where 17-year-old Berit Berglund clocked a 1:01.10. The swim was just off Berglund’s career best of 1:00.96, which she swam at the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer.

Ohio State’s Charlie Clark roared to a 3:52.08 to win the men’s 400 free by 5 seconds. Clark has a personal best of 3:51.65, which he swam last August. Incredibly, Clark threw down a huge negative split, swimming a 1:57.26 on the first 200, then coming home in 1:54.82.

Indiana University went 1-2-3 in the men’s 100 breast. Josh Matheny won in 1:01.63 after swimming a 1:01.42 in prelims. Jassen Yep took 2nd in 1:02.83, and Max Reich came in 3rd with a 1:02.86. Yep’s time marks a new personal best by 0.13 seconds, while Matheny and Reich were a bit off their times.

Mason Manta Rays 17-year-old Jessey Li won the women’s 100 breast in 1:10.63, coming in just off her best time of 1:10.40. She split the race tightly, going out in 33.80 on the first 50, then swimming 36.83 on the final 50 of the race.

The Swim Team’s Humberto Najera took the men’s 200 fly in 2:02.27. He chipped 0.11 seconds off his career best with the swim.