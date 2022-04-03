Rush Clark to Transfer to Ohio State After 2 Years at Florida State

Rush Clark, a Florida State sophomore from Bennington, Nebraska, has announced his intention to transfer to The Ohio State University next fall.

“Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY. Thankful for the last two years at Florida State. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and family. I am especially thankful for my parents, my sister Maddie, my girlfriend Emily, Coach Beck and Coach Barton for helping me get to this point. Excited for the next chapter in my life. GO BUCKS!!! 🌰⭕️”

Clark graduated from Omaha’s Creighton Preparatory School in 2020 after having won the 100 fly and 100 back at the Nebraska High School State Championships in 2020 and the 100 fly and 100 free in 2019. Before high school, he was also a competitive basketball player.

At Florida State, he was a qualifier for ACC Championships in both his freshman year (50 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly) and sophomore year (100 fly and 200 IM).

High school Florida State 100 free 45.39 45.14 200 free 1:39.30 1:40.83 100 fly 47.54 47.16 200 fly 1:47.28 1:46.26 200 IM 1:50.44 1:48.22 100 back 49.77 49.11

Ohio State men finished second to Indiana at the 2022 B1G Championships. Clark’s best 100/200 fly times would have scored in their respective C finals at the conference meet.