Claire Curzan Posts 53.68 100 Free, #4 All-Time For 17-18 Age Group

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO
- March 30th – April 2nd, 2022
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)
- Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)
- Long Course Meters (50m)
Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans continues to fire on all cylinders at the San Antonio pro series, swimming the fourth-fastest 100 free of all time in the 17-18 age group with a time of 53.68. Only Simone Manuel, Missy Franklin, and Torri Huske have been faster when they were in Curzan’s age group.
Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle, 17-18 Age Group All Time Rankings:
- Simone Manuel, First Colony Swim Team – 53.25 (2014)
- Missy Franklin, Unattached – 53.36 (2013)
- Torri Huske, Arlington Aquatic Club – 53.46 (2021)
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 53.68 (2022)
- Kaite Ledecky, Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 53.75 (2016)
Curzan, who turned 17 in June 2021, has a personal best of 53.55 from last May- a 15-16 National Age Group record. Her swim from today marks the second time she has dipped below 54 seconds, and puts her as the #3 swimmer in the world this year, tied with Australia’s Madi Wilson. Erika Brown, who finished second behind Curzan with a 54.08, overtook her previous season best of 54.08 to put herself at #5 in the world this year.
Women’s 100 Meter Free 2022 World Rankings:
|RANK
|TIME
|SWIMMER
|MEET
|DATE
|1
|53.13
|Shayna Jack (AUS)
|NSW Open State Championships 2022
|3/4/22
|2
|53.67
|Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS)
|NSW Open State Championships 2022
|3/4/22
|3
|53.68
|Madi Wilson (AUS)/Claire Curzan (USA)
|NSW Open State Championships 2022/2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio
|3/4/22
4/2/22
|4
|54.02
|Rikako Ikee (JPN)
|Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships
|3/4/22
|5
|54.08
|Erika Brown (USA)
|2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio
|4/2/22
At this meet, Curzan previously broke the 17-18 NAG in the 50 free with a time of 24.43 and also won the 100 fly and the 100 back.
Australia has a deep field of sprinters!