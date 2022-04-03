Claire Curzan Posts 53.68 100 Free, #4 All-Time For 17-18 Age Group

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live Results

Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans continues to fire on all cylinders at the San Antonio pro series, swimming the fourth-fastest 100 free of all time in the 17-18 age group with a time of 53.68. Only Simone Manuel, Missy Franklin, and Torri Huske have been faster when they were in Curzan’s age group.

Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle, 17-18 Age Group All Time Rankings:

Simone Manuel, First Colony Swim Team – 53.25 (2014) Missy Franklin, Unattached – 53.36 (2013) Torri Huske, Arlington Aquatic Club – 53.46 (2021) Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 53.68 (2022) Kaite Ledecky, Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 53.75 (2016)

Curzan, who turned 17 in June 2021, has a personal best of 53.55 from last May- a 15-16 National Age Group record. Her swim from today marks the second time she has dipped below 54 seconds, and puts her as the #3 swimmer in the world this year, tied with Australia’s Madi Wilson. Erika Brown, who finished second behind Curzan with a 54.08, overtook her previous season best of 54.08 to put herself at #5 in the world this year.

Women’s 100 Meter Free 2022 World Rankings:

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 53.13 Shayna Jack (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 2 53.67 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 3 53.68 Madi Wilson (AUS)/Claire Curzan (USA) NSW Open State Championships 2022/2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio 3/4/22 4/2/22 4 54.02 Rikako Ikee (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 5 54.08 Erika Brown (USA) 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio 4/2/22

At this meet, Curzan previously broke the 17-18 NAG in the 50 free with a time of 24.43 and also won the 100 fly and the 100 back.