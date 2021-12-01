Back/Free Specialist Abby Woolford (2023) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Woolford, a junior at Beavercreek High School in Beavercreek, Ohio, has made a verbal commitment to North Carolina State University and will head to Raleigh in the fall of 2023.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at NC State University. From the moment I stepped on campus, met the coaches and the team, it felt like home. I can’t wait to be a part of the Wolfpack family! Go Pack!”

Woolford was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.68) and 500 free (4:55.80) at the 2021 Ohio High School Division I State Championships. Her 200 free was a lifetime best but she recently improved on her 500 time at the MAKO Tim Myers Senior Meet, going 4:53.73 to win the event. At the Ohio Swimming LSC Virtual Championships in March, she logged PBs in the 50/100 free and 100/200 back; she won both backstroke events and the 100 free and she finished third in the 50 free. This summer she clocked best times in LCM in the 100 free (58.66), 200 free (2:05.29), 400 free (4:22.00), and 100 back (1:05.53) while swimming at Indy Sectionals and Richmond Futures.

Woolford does her club swimming with Dayton Raiders. Her best SCY times include:

200 back – 1:59.78

100 back – 56.75

500 free – 4:53.73

200 free – 1:49.68

100 free – 52.05

Woolford will join #17 in the class of 2023, Keelan Cotter, in the NC State class of 2027. The Wolfpack backstroke group has been led by NCAA champion Katharine Berkoff, currently a junior. Woolford will overlap with backstrokers Katey Lewicki, Annabel Crush, and Morgan Jones and mid-distance freestylers Crush, Abbey Webb, Yara Hierath, and Megan Pulley. Her best 200 back time would have scored in the C final at 2021 ACC Women’s Championships. It took 1:49.28 in the 200 free, 4:50.39 in the 500 free, and 54.66 in the 100 back to get a second swim at the conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.