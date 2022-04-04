2022 Indy Sectionals: Kentucky’s Max Berg Posts New PB of 49.32 in 100 Free

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – INDIANAPOLIS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”

FINAL TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

WOMEN

Carmel Swim Club – 1301.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 965 Mason Manta Rays – 497 The Swim Team – 430 Lake Erie Silver Dolphins – 374

MEN

SwimMAC Carolina – 1022.5 Carmel Swim Club – 788 The Swim Team – 732 Indiana University – 439 Zionsville Swim Club – 349

On the final day of the Speedo Spring Sectional in Indianapolis, University of Kentucky’s Max Berg posted a new personal best of 49.36 to win the men’s 100 free. For Berg, the time comes in well under his previous top mark of 49.96, which he set in June of 2021.

Irish Aquatics 15-year-old Lily Christianson swam a massive new best time of 55.48 to win the women’s 100 free. The swim comes in over a second under her previous best of 56.70 from 2020, and makes her the #8 15-year-old all-time in the event. Christianson is also now tied for #23 all-time in the 15-16 girls LCM 100 free.

Club Wolverine 17-year-old Hannah Bellard clipped her personal best to win the women’s 1500 by 21 seconds. Bellard swam a 16:56.68, taking 1.38 seconds off her previous best. She swam a consistently split race, going 8:26.18 on the first 750, then coming home in 8:30.50. Swimming in her final individual race of the meet, Bellard was still able to turn the jets on coming home, splitting a speedy 31.51 on the final 50 of the race.

In the men’s 800, Ohio State’s Charlie Clark won in 7:55.45, just off his personal best of 7:54.40. SwimMAC Carolina 15-year-old Norvin Clontz put together a fantastic performance to finish 2nd, swimming an 8:11.15, 15 seconds faster than his previous best time in the event.

The Swim Team’s Justina Kozan took the women’s 200 IM with a 2:14.05, touching well off her personal best of 2:11.55. In what’s become a staple of Kozan’s 200 IMs, she was very fast on the final 50 of the race, blazing home in 30.01 on freestyle. We’ll likely next see Kozan at the U.S. International Team Trials at the end of the month, where the 200 IM will surely be one of the events Kozan will be vying to make an international team in.

Behind Kozan, a Pair of 14-year-olds, Molly Sweeney (Carmel Swim Club) and Avery Klamfoth (SwimMAC Carolina), were next in. Sweeney swam a 2:17.08, marking a new personal best by 9 seconds. Klamfoth touched in 2:17.30, chipping 0.04 seconds off her previous best.

In the men’s 200 IM, Buckeye Swim Club’s Zachary Ward finished first in 2:04.19, a new personal best.