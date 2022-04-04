Nick Mahabir Clocks 1:01.92 100 Breast, #5 15-16 All-Time, on Final Day of SMOC

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50m)

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

On the final day of the MVN Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions, Cal pro Ryan Murphy swam a solid 53.49 in prelims of the 100 back. Although Murphy would scratch finals of the event, the swim stands as his 2nd-fastest of the year, behind only his 2022 best of 53.03, which he swam at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont at the beginning of March. Murphy’s 53.03 currently ranks him 2nd in the world this year, as the U.S. Internation Tean Trials, which take place at the end of the month, rapidly approaches.

Murphy also swam prelims of the 100 fly, leading the field with a 53.14. That swim was also a touch off his 2022 best of 52.76.

Nick Mahabir, a 16-year-old out of Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite, won the men’s 100 breast on 1:02.02. That swim stands as Mahabir’s 2nd-fastest of his career, as he posted a speedy 1:01.92 in prelims. Mahabir’s prelims swim makes him the #5 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. Here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 in the men’s 15-16 LCM 100 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:00.17 Josh Matheny 2019 World JR Champs 2 1:00.68 Michael Andrew 2015 Summer Nationals 3 1:00.95 Reece Whitley 2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 4 1:01.79 Chandler Bray 2015 Summer Nationals 5 1:01.92 Nick Mahabir 2022 MVN Fran Crippen SMOC 6 1:01.94 Carsten Vissering 2013 Summer Junior Nats 7 1:02.11 Daniel Roy 2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 8 1:02.12 Tim Connery 2018 Summer Nationals 9 1:02.29 Christian Higgins 2009 Summer Junior Nats 10 1:02.32 Hayden Zheng 2019 Summer Junior Nats

La Mirada Armada 13-year-old Kayla Han finished off the meet on a high note. Han won the women’s 800 free, swimming a new career best of 8:42.15. With the swim, Han is now the #5 13-year-old in the event all-time. She swam a well-split race, swimming 4:19.90 on the first 400, then coming home in 4:22.25. Han also swam prelims of the 200 IM, swimming another personal best of 2:17.62. Han remains the #6 13-year-old all-time in the event with her performance this morning.

Teagan O’Dell, an Irvine Novaquatics 15-year-old, won the women’s 100 back in 1:01.54, touching first by 3 seconds. O’Dell was a bit off her personal best of 1:00.88, which she swam last summer. O’Dell would go on to win the women’s 200 IM as well, speeding to a 2:14.77. That swim was also off O’Dell’s PB of 2:12.53, which is also from last summer.

Irvine Novaquatics 17-year-old Mitchell Schott won a pair of events on the final day of the meet. Schott first took the men’s 100 fly, swimming a 54.61. That swim took half a second off Schott’s previous best of 55.13, which he set last summer. Schott then went on to win the 200 IM in 2:06.08, using his fly speed to get out ahead of the field with a 26.69 on the firsts 50. The swim marked Schott’s 2nd personal best of the day, chipping 0.12 seconds off his previous best.

OTHER SUNDAY EVENT WINNERS