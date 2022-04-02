Dressel, Curzan, Andrew Highlight Prelim No-Shows at PSS- San Antonio

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

While this morning’s prelim session at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series provided plenty of fast swimming and a glimpse at some swimming’s biggest stars less than a month out from the US International Team Trials, one common theme stood out: empty lanes.

For our prelim live recap, click here

For those watching live in-person or on USA Swimming’s live stream, swimmers on the heat sheet routinely left lanes open this morning. While it isn’t entirely uncommon for swimmers to pull out of races after the heat sheets have been released, this morning’s Pro Swim session seemed particularly notable for both the quantity of open lanes and the swimmers missing from them.

Among the big names who appeared on heat sheets but did not compete were American Olympians Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, Claire Curzan, Kelsi Dahlia, Melanie Margalis and Olivia Smoliga, as well as American Record holder Will Licon and NCAA stars Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe, Caspar Corbeau and Eric Friese.

Some, like Dressel, Andrew, Smoliga and Curzan, opted to skip one event to focus on another in the session. Given the extremely short prelim timeline of just over an hour, the desire to swim only one race in that span is not unsurprising. Some others, like Licon, ended their meet with a no show with no other races left to swim.

Swimmers entered in events are able to scratch an event up until the scratch deadline (usually the start of the prior day’s finals session) and will not appear in the heat sheet. If swimmers fail to scratch, however, they are listed in the heat sheet and can still opt to not race by declaring a false start to the deck referee before the start of the race.

The significant no-show wave this morning is another bump in the road for what has been a rocky Pro Swim Series season for USA Swimming. The January stop in Knoxville was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, as was the Des Moines stop in March. The Des Moines meet was eventually moved to Westmont, Illinois, but saw extremely low athlete turnout with several events not even able to fill out full B finals.

This evening’s finals will start at 6 PM CST.

Complete list of no-shows/declared false start

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Caeleb Dressel (GSC)

(GSC) Will Licon (TXLA)

(TXLA) Charlie Swanson (NOVA)

Jon Reiter (AUL)

Anze Erzen (TAMU)

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back

Ogi Maric (Unattached)

Wesley Ng (Unattached)

Women’s 100 free

Barbara Schaal (Unattached)

Johanna Gudmundsdottir (Unattached)

Melanie Margalis (SPA)

(SPA) Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)

(CARD) Ella Ristic (IU)

Zora Ripkova (Unattached)

Men’s 100 free