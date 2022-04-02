Pro Swim Series- San Antonio: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

SATURDAY MORNING HEAT SHEET

The final day of the Pro Swim Series- San Antonio kicks off this morning with prelim races of the 200 IM, 200 back and 100 free. Prelims start at 9 AM CST.

Melanie Margalis, representing Saint Petersburg, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 IM, just ahead of Beata Nelson and Leah Smith. Fresh off of his win in the 50 free last night, Michael Andrew sits as the top seed in the men’s 200 IM, with Georgia pro Chase Kalisz just behind him.

The women’s 200 back will feature a stacked field of Olympians, including Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon, Claire Curzan, Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga, while Azura’s Yeziel Moarales holds the top seed in the men’s race.

The session will wrap up with the 100 free, where Tennessee Aquatics’ Erika Brown and Claire Curzan seem poised to go head to head again. The men’s race will include a loaded field with stars like Caeleb Dresell, Ryan Held, Zach Apple and Bowe Becker slated to compete.

Women’s 200 IM

Top 8 finishers:

Leah Smith (TXLA): 2:14.12 Melanie Margalis (SPA): 2:15.58 Beata Nelson (WA): 2:15.98 Leah Polonsky (Unattached): 2:17.41 Diana Petkova (BAMA): 2:17.61 Mackenzie Looze (IU): 2:18.66 Gabriella Grobler (Unattached): 2:18.94 Dakota Luther (Unattached): 2:19.22

Texas pro Leah Smith, who came in seeded third, secured the top seed heading into finals after winning her heat in 2:14.12. Behind her, top seed Melanie Margalis qualified second in 2:15.58 and Beat Nelson qualified 3rd in 2:15.98.

The top qualifying time continues what has been a strong meet for Smith, who won the 800 free and put up a solid 4:05 in the 400 last night.

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 200 back

Men’s 200 back

Women’s 100 free

