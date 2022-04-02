Anna Elendt Breaks German Record in 200 Breast; Third of the Meet

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

German breaststroke Anna Elendt broke her 3rd National Record of this week’s Pro Swim Series meet on Friday evening in the 200 meter breaststroke.

There, she swam 2:24.63 to finish 2nd behind American Lilly King (2:23.69).

That swim broke Jessica Steiger’s 2017 record of 2:25.00 in the event. Steiger swam her time at the German Championships that year.

While the two swam their races with a very similar pacing (including identical first 50s), Elendt was just a touch faster in the 2nd and 4th 50s.

Splits Comparison:

Jessica Steiger Anna Elendt Old Record New Record 50m 33.07 33.07 100m 36.85 36.64 150m 37.26 37.33 200m 37.82 37.58 Final Time 2:25.00 2:24.63

Among all of the German long course records, which includes a very impressive list of names, this one was probably the softest on the books. While Elendt was 2nd in the 200 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships (as compared to 5th in the 100), in long course the 100 is the better of her two events.

She broke National Records in that race too earlier in this meet: first with a 1:05.90 in prelims and then with a 1:05.58 in finals.

Elendt’s previous best time in the 200 meter breaststroke was a 2:26.85 from May 2021. The 200 saw her bigger improvement in yards this season as well: her best coming in was 2:06.10, and she dropped that to 2:03.92 at the Big 12 Championships.