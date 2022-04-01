Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Elendt Lowers Own 100 Breaststroke German National Record with 1:05.58

by Anya Pelshaw 0

March 31st, 2022 Big 12, Europe, International, News

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

Germany’s Anna Elendt lowered her own German National Record of 1:05.90 which she set in prelims going a 1:05.58 tonight.

This morning’s swim was the first time Elendt had ever broken the 1:06 barrier as her previous best time prior to today was a 1:06.50. Elendt now sits at #3 in the world so far this year.

2022 WORLD RANKINGS – WOMEN’S 100M BREASTSTROKE

  1. Reona Aoki (Japan), 1:05.19
  2. Lilly King (USA), 1:05.32
  3. Anna Elendt (Germany), 1:05.58
  4. Kotryna Teterevkova (Lithuania), 1:06.35
  5. Annie Lazor (USA), 1:06.48

Notably, Lilly King moved up to #2 in the world so far this year as she swam a 1:05.32 tonight to tie the Pro Swim Series record.

Elendt is currently a sophomore at Texas and is coming off a solid NCAA season in which she finished second in the 200 breaststroke and fifth in the 100 breaststroke at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Her prelims swim in the 100 breaststroke made her the fifth swimmer to ever breast the 57 mark in the 100 short course yards breaststroke as she swam a 56.88. Elendt also set Texas school records in both events this season.

Split Comparison

German National Champs -2021 PSS-Prelims 2022
PSS-Finals 2022
31.69 31.18 30.92
34.81 34.78 34.66
1:06.50 1:05.96 1:05.58

Just as the biggest difference-maker this morning was Elendt’s opening 50 breaststroke split, tonight she was able to improve on her speed going out even more going out in a sub-31 split. Although she was out faster, Lilly King was ahead at the 50 mark as King touched in a 30.60.

Tonight’s swim also now makes Elendt the #13 performer ever in the event in the world. See a list of the all-time European ranks in the event below.

All-Time European 100 LCM Breaststroke Top Times

  1. Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 1:04.35
  2. Yulia Efimova (RUS), 1:04.36
  3. Anna Elendt (GER), 1:05.58
  4. Sophie Hansson (SWE), 1:05.66

