PRO SWIM SERIES- SAN ANTONIO: DAY 2 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live Results

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The first full Finals Session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series- San Antonio kicks off tonight at 6 PM CST. Tonight’s Finals Session will feature the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM.

Florida’s Katie Ledecky cruised to the top seed in the women’s 200 free by over 3 seconds, clearly shutting down to a cruise pace over the final 50 meters. Splitting 57.2/58.9 by 100, we’ll look to see a monstrous 200 tonight.

Maxime Rooney had scratched the 200 free, allowing Caeleb Dressel to sneak into the A-Final. Dressel has the opportunity to show us why he could be a contender for a relay spot in Budapest.

Rooney, however, will swim finals in the 100 fly. He topped the field in prelims by over a full second in the 100 fly (51.14) en route to dropping the 2nd-fastest time in the world for 2022.

Anna Elendt was the only top seed to hit a lifetime best (1:05.96), cracking 1:06 for the first time and dropping the 2nd-fastest time in the world for 2022. She will have her work cut out for her tonight as she’s racing two Olympic medalist breaststrokers in Lilly King and Annie Lazor.

Women’s 200m Freestyle

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA, 2009): 1:52.98

American Record: Allison Schmitt (USA, 2012): 1:53.61

US Open Record: Allison Schmitt (USA, 2012)/ Katie Ledecky (USA, 2021): 1:54.40

(USA, 2021): 1:54.40 Junior World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS, 2021): 1:55.11

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2021): 1:54.40

Top 8:

Men’s 200m Freestyle

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER, 2009): 1:42.00

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:42.96

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:44.10

Junior World Record: Sunwoo Kim (KOR, 2021): 1:44.62

Pro Swim Record: Sun Yang (CHN, 2016): 1:44.82

Top 8:

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

World Record: Lilly King (USA, 2017): 1:04.13

(USA, 2017): 1:04.13 American Record: Lilly King (USA, 2017): 1:04.13

(USA, 2017): 1:04.13 US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA, 2009): 1:04.45

Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU, 2013): 1:04.35

Pro Swim Record: Lilly King (USA, 2021): 1:05.32

Top 8:

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR, 2019): 56.88

American Record: Michael Andrew (USA, 2021): 58.14

(USA, 2021): 58.14 US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA, 2021): 58.14

(USA, 2021): 58.14 Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA, 2017): 59.01

Pro Swim Record: Adam Peaty (GBR, 2017): 58.86

Top 8:

Women’s 100m Butterfly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske (USA, 2021): 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA, 2021): 55.66

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN, 2016): 56.46

Pro Swim Record: Ssarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 56.38

Top 8:

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Top 8:

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2016): 4:26.36

American Record: Katie Hoff (USA, 2008): 4:31.12

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 4:31.07

Junior World Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP, 2019): 4:38.53

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 4:31.07

Top 8:

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 4:03.84

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 4:03.84

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 4:05.25

Junior World Record: Ilia Borodin (RUS, 2021): 4:11.17

Pro Swim Record: Chase Kalisz (USA, 2018): 4:08.92

Top 8: