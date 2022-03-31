Anna Moesch Clocks 21.97 50 Free, #4 15-16 Year Old Of All Time

2022 SHORT COURSE YMCA NATIONALS

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

16-year-old Anna Moesch of the Greater Somerset County YMCA continued her trajectory of dropping crazy times at the 2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals by swimming a 21.97 to win the 50 free tonight. Moesch has now lowered her best time twice at this meet. She came in with a personal best of 22.33, and then dropped it to a 22.22 leading off the 200 free relay on Tuesday before dipping under 22 seconds for the first time tonight. She also split a 21.54 while anchoring her club’s 200 medley relay yesterday.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, Moesch’s best time was a 23.15 from 2019, when she was in eighth grade. She swam for the Streamline Aquatics club in Hillsborough, New Jersey, which primarily held meets in short course meters, before transitioning to GCSY this year.

In addition, Moesch’s time puts her as #4 all time within the 15-16 age group, shooting up 13 spots from her previous #17 ranking. She joins Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske as the only 15-16 year old girls who have broken 22 seconds.

Girls’ 50 Free, 15-16 Age Group All-Time Rankings:

Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 21.50 (2021) Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 21.86 (2018) Torri Huske, Arlington Aquatics – 21.95 (2019) Anna Moesch, Greater Somerset County YMCA – 21.97 (2022) Simone Manuel, First Colony Swim Team – 22.04 (2013)/Kate Douglass, Westchester Aquatic Club – 22.04 (2016)

Moesch also swam the 200 IM today, finishing third with a time of 1:59.34, taking three seconds off her best time of 2:02.47. She concluded her night by anchoring GSCY’s 800 free relay, which finished first, with a time of 1:46.67. Moesch won the individual 200 free yesterday with a time of 1:44.10, which made her #7 of all time in the 15-16 age group. Moesch’s last individual event will be the 100 free tomorrow. She previously anchored the 400 medley relay this meet with a split of 47.02.