Watch: Anna Moesch’s 21.97 SCY 50 Free, Other Day 4 Race Videos from Y Nats

2022 SHORT COURSE YMCA NATIONALS

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Below, you can watch day 4 race videos from SC YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, NC. The videos in this post were provided by USA Swimming’s YoutTube Channel.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Watch Anna Moesch swim a 21.97 to win the women’s 50 free by half a second. At just 16 years of age, Moesch’s time now ranks her #4 in the all-time rankings for 15-16 girls in the event. Moesch has performed exceptionally at this meet, having cracked the all-time top 10 for 15-16 girls in the 200 free as well. The swim also marked Moesch’s 3rd personal best in the 50 free this week. She first led off the 200 free relay in 22.26 in prelims, then chipped away another 0.04 seconds in finals, leading off in 22.22.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Piedmont Family Y’s Thomas Heilman, having just recently turned 15 years old, won the men’s 50 free in 19.86 last night. The swim came just off Heilman’s best of 19.78, which he swam on Tuesday night to lead off the 200 free relay in finals.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Emily Thompson, a 16-year-old out of Greater Somerset County Y, won the women’s 200 IM in a huge new personal best of 1:57.67. In this heat, you’ll also see Anna Moesch break 2:00 for the first time in her career, and Champaign County Y’s Angela Coe swim a personal best for 2nd.

MEN’S 200 IM

Kevin Glennon used a great back half to win the men’s 200 IM in a personal best of 1:47.42.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Catherine Meisner, another Greater Somerset County Y swimmer, won the women’s 500 free in 4:49.68, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 4:50.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

19-year-old Alex Craft from ME Lyons Y wins the men’s 500 free in 4:26.77.