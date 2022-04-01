2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 5 Prelims: Ethan Schwab Swims PB 54.28 100 Breast

2022 SHORT COURSE YMCA NATIONALS

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results

At the final prelims session of the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals, Birmingham Y’s Ethan Schwab, a Michigan recruit, clocked the top time of the morning in the men’s 100 breast with a 54.28. He was great on the 2nd 50 of the race this morning, splitting 28.72, which was the fastest 2nd 50 split in the field by over a second. The swim marks a personal best for Schwab by 0.15 seconds.

Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch continues to swim out of her mind this week, taking the top seed for tonight’s final of the women’s 100 free with her prelims performance of 48.60. That swim comes in off Moesch’s personal best of 47.90, but given the way she’s swum this week, we can expect that she’ll be faster tonight. In case you missed it, Moesch swam a 21.97 to win the 50 free last night, making her the #4 performer all-time in the 15-16 girls age group.

In the men’s 200 fly, Piedmont Family Y 15-year-old Thomas Heilman led this morning’s swims, clocking a 1:46.84. The swim was well off Heilman’s personal best of 1:42.77, but we’ve seen him drop consistently from prelims to finals throughout the meet, so we’ll watch to see what he’s got in the tank for tonight.

Lynchburg Y’s Brendan Whitfield, 17, clocked the top time of the morning in the men’s 100 free, swimming a 44.03. The performance marked a massive personal best for Whitefield, who entered the meet with a best of 45.07. Cumberland Y’s Daniel Diehl, 16, touched 2nd this morning with a 44.07. Diehl has the fastest personal best in the field, coming in at 43.31.

Greater Somerset County Y’s Emily Thompson, 16, swam a 1:59.07 to lead the field in the women’s 200 fly this morning. Thompson won both women’s IMs at this meet, and will be looking to add a 3rd title to her name tonight. She was off her personal best of 1:58.18 this morning, but like Heilman, has been fantastic when it comes to swimming faster in finals than prelims at this meet.

Farmington Valley Y’s Mackenzie Headley, 15, touched first in the women’s 100 breast with a 1:01.81. A nice race in tonight’s final has developed, as Schroeder Y’s Tori Brostowitz was right behind with a 1:01.82 this morning. Additionally, another Schroeder Y swimmer, Gabrielle LePine, was 3rd this morning in 1:02.06.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH THURSDAY (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 586.5 York Y – 429 Greater Somerset County Y – 425 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 319 Schroeder Y – 301

MEN

Piedmont Family Y – 365 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 236 Western Branch Y/York Y – 196 – Triangle Area Y – 168

WOMEN