2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 5 Finals: Thomas Heilman Clocks 100 Free PB – 43.43

2022 SHORT COURSE YMCA NATIONALS

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

FINAL TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 739.5 Greater Somerset County Y – 606 York Y – 547 Greater Spartanburg Y – 413 Schroeder Y – 404

MEN

Piedmont Family Y – 453 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 279 Western Branch Y – 268 York Y – 243 Champaign County Y – 200

WOMEN

Greater Somerset County Y – 480 York Y – 304 Greater Spartanburg Y – 295 Piedmont Family Y – 286.5 Schroeder Y – 253

As expected heading into tonight, Piedmont Family Y handily won the combined and men’s team titles at the 2022 SCY YMCA Nationals. Greater Somerset County Y won the women’s team title by a massive margin of 176 points.

In the women’s 1650 free, ME Lyons Y 16-year-old Ava Sutphin clocked a new personal best of 16:40.33 to win the women’s 1650 free. The swim comes in 5.39 seconds under her previous best of 16:45.72, which she established at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East this past December.

Alex Craft, an ME Lyons 19-year-old, won the men’s 1650 free in 15:33.60. The win comes after Craft took both the men’s 1000 free and 500 free earlier in the meet.

greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Emily Thompson took the women’s 200 fly tonight, swimming a new career best of 1:57.82. The performance chipped 0.36 seconds off her previous best, bringing her under 1:58 for the first time. The win marks Thomspon’s 3rd of the week, as she also swept the women’s IMs, swimming lifetime bests in both as well.

Piedmont Family Y’s Thomas Heilman, 15, won the men’s 200 fly handily, swimming a 1:44.14. While the swim was well off Heilman’s best time of 1:42.77, his performance tonight still ranks him #2 all-time among 15-year-olds in the event, and #9 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group. Heilman’s personal best would rank him #5 all-time among 15-16s.

Farmington Valley Y’s Mackenzie Headley won a very tight race in the women’s 100 breast, posting a 1:01.17. Schroeder Y’s Tori Brostowitz was the fastest on the first 50, splitting 28.58, while Headley was 28.61, and Schroeder Y’s Gabrielle LePine split 28.93. LePine was the fastest coming home, splitting 23.34 to Headley’s 32.56, and Brostowitz’s 32.78. Ultimately finishing 2nd was LePine in 1:01.27, with Brostowitz in 3rd at 1:01.36, marking a margin of just 0.19 seconds between 1st and 3rd.

Northwest Y’s Steven Insixiengmay took the men’s 100 breast title, dropping 1.20 seconds from prelims to swim a 54.22 in finals. That swim comes in just 0.03 seconds off his personal best of 54.19.

Cumberland Y’s Daniel Diehl, 16, won the men’s 100 free in 43.34, coming in just 0.03 seconds off his personal best of 43.31. Diehl’s best time ranks him 9th all-time in the 15-16 age group. Lynchburg Y’s Brendan Whitfield dropped time again tonight, taking 2nd in 43.80. He had a phenomenal day in the event, entering the meet with a personal best of 45.07.

Anna Moesch, a Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old, won the women’s 100 free in 47.76, chipping 0.14 seconds off her previous best. Even with the slim improvement over her previous best time, Moesch moved up to #4 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group with the performance.

Greater Somerset County Y won another women’s relay tonight, taking the 400 free relay in 3:19.24. Catherine Meisner (50.34), Caitlyn Hughes (50.59), Emily Thompson (50.23), and Anna Moesch (48.08) teamed up to get the job done, leading the field by over two seconds.

Piedmont Family Y took the men’s 400 free relay in 3:00.22, capping off a stellar team performance this week in the most appropriate way possible: winning the final event of the meet. Thomas Heilman led the team off in 43.43, marking a new personal best by 0.08 seconds. That swim ranks Heilman #13 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Will Browne went next, swimming a 45.05, with Teddy Cross going 3rd in 45.48, and David King anchoring in 46.26.