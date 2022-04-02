Claire Curzan Drops a 24.43 LCM 50 Free, Breaks 17-18 NAG Record

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO
- March 30th – April 2nd, 2022
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)
- Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)
- Long Course Meters (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live Results
Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans broke her first long course 17-18 National Age Group record by winning the 50 free at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio in a time of 24.43. With this swim, she takes down her future Stanford teammate Torri Huske‘s mark of 24.44 from last year by 0.01 of a second.
Girls’ 50 Meter Freestyle, 17-18 Age Group All-Time Rankings:
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 24.43 (2022)
- Torri Huske, Arlington Aquatics – 24.44 (2021)
- Simone Manuel, First Colony Swim Team – 24.56 (2014)
- Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 24.64 (2021)
- Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 24.75 (2019)
Curzan’s time is also the third-fastest in the world this year, behind Sarah Sjostrom and Shayna Jack. Erika Brown, who finished second with a 24.81, also put herself in the world rankings by swimming the #5 time this year.
2022 World Rankings, Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle
|RANK
|TIME
|SWIMMER
|MEET
|DATE
|1
|24.33
|Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
|Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2
|3/6/22
|2
|24.42
|Shayna Jack (AUS)
|NSW Open State Championships 2022
|3/5/22
|3
|24.43
|Claire Curzan (USA)
|TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio 2022
|4/1/22
|4
|24.73
|Abbey Weitzeil (USA)
|TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022
|3/5/22
|5
|24.81
|Erika Brown (USA)
|TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio 2022
|4/1/22
Curzan was previously ranked #4 all-time in the 17-18 age group with her 24.59 from the Westmont Pro Swim Series. In addition, it is important to note that this NAG isn’t even a best time for her. Her personal best is a 24.17 from last April, which currently stands 15-16 National Age Group record. Earlier this season, Curzan broke 17-18 NAGs in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly.