Claire Curzan Drops a 24.43 LCM 50 Free, Breaks 17-18 NAG Record

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans broke her first long course 17-18 National Age Group record by winning the 50 free at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio in a time of 24.43. With this swim, she takes down her future Stanford teammate Torri Huske‘s mark of 24.44 from last year by 0.01 of a second.

Girls’ 50 Meter Freestyle, 17-18 Age Group All-Time Rankings:

  1. Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 24.43 (2022)
  2. Torri Huske, Arlington Aquatics – 24.44 (2021)
  3. Simone Manuel, First Colony Swim Team – 24.56 (2014)
  4. Gretchen Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club – 24.64 (2021)
  5. Maxine Parker, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club – 24.75 (2019)

Curzan’s time is also the third-fastest in the world this year, behind Sarah Sjostrom and Shayna Jack. Erika Brown, who finished second with a 24.81, also put herself in the world rankings by swimming the #5 time this year.

2022 World Rankings, Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE
1 24.33 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/6/22
2 24.42 Shayna Jack (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22
3 24.43 Claire Curzan (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio 2022 4/1/22
4 24.73 Abbey Weitzeil (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22
5 24.81 Erika Brown (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio 2022 4/1/22

Curzan was previously ranked #4 all-time in the 17-18 age group with her 24.59 from the Westmont Pro Swim Series. In addition, it is important to note that this NAG isn’t even a best time for her. Her personal best is a 24.17 from last April, which currently stands 15-16 National Age Group record. Earlier this season, Curzan broke 17-18 NAGs in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

 

0
