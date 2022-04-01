Pro Swim Series- San Antonio: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live Results

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The third finals session of the Pro Swim Series- San Antonio kicks off tonight at 6 PM CST. Finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast and 400 free will all take place this evening.

Hali Flickinger comes in as the top qualifier in the women’s 200 fly, just ahead of Dakota Luther. Georgia-based pro Chase Kalisz posted the top time this morning in the men’s 200 fly and comes in as the top seed tonight.

TAC Titans’ Claire Curzan posted a 25.04 this morning to earn the top spot in the women’s 50 free, while NC State freshman David Curtiss holds the top seed in the men’s 50, just ahead of Michael Andrew and Florida pro Caeleb Dressel.

Just minutes after the 50 free, Curzan is set to return as the top seed in the 100 back, while Shaine Casas, who won the 100 fly last night, holds the top seed in the men’s 100 back. In the 200 breast, Texas sophomore Anna Elendt comes in as the top seed in the women’s race, while Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand is the top qualifier in the men’s 200 breast.

The session will wrap up with the 400 free, where Katie Ledecky comes in as the heavy favorite in the women’s race and Bar Soloveychik enters as the top qualifier on the men’s side.

Notably, the weather forecast for this evening is for high winds at the outdoor Northside Aquatic Center, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour providing a tailwind for the 50 frees.

Women’s 200 fly

World Record: Zige Liu (CHN, 2009): 2:01.81

American Record: Mary Descenza (USA, 2009): 2:04.14

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA, 2021): 2:05.85

(USA, 2021): 2:05.85 Junior World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN, 2017): 2:06.29

Pro Swim Record: Hali Flickinger (USA, 2020): 2:06.11

Top 8 finishers:

Hali Flickinger (SUN): 2:08.47 Kelly Pash (TEX): 2:09.21 Lindsay Looney (SUN): 2:09.81 Emma Sticklen (TEX): 2:09.98 Dakota Luther (Unattached): 2:10.13 Olivia Carter (Unattached): 2:14.17 Lockett Bowley (BD): 2:17.08 Leah Gingrich (HURR): 2:18.39

Sun Devil’s Hali Flickinger came in as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly and defended her seed, winning in 2:08.47. Texas’ Emma Sticklen was out fast, turning with Flickinger at the halfway mark before the ASU pro took control of the race on the 3rd 50.

Texas’ Kelly Pash and Arizona State’s Lindsay Looney used a strong final 50 to run down Sticklen to finish 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Men’s 200 fly

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN, 2019): 1:50.73

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2009): 1:51.51

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:52.20

Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN, 2017): 1:53.79

Pro Swim Record: Luca Urlando (USA, 2019): 1:53.84

Women’s 50 free

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2017): 23.67

American Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2017): 23.97

US Open Record: Pernille Blume (DEN, 2019): 24.08

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN, 2017): 24.33

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 24.17

Men’s 50 free

Women’s 100 back

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS, 2021): 57.45

American Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 57.57

US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2021): 57.92

Junior World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 57.57

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2020): 58.18

Men’s 100 back

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA, 2016): 51.85

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA, 2016): 51.85

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 51.94

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS, 2018): 52.53

Pro Swim Record: David Plummer (USA, 2016): 52.40

Women’s 200 breast

World Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA, 2021): 2:18.95

American Record: Rebecca Soni (USA, 2012): 2:19.59

US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA, 2009): 2:20.38

Junior World Record: Viktoriya Gunes (TUR, 2015): 2:19.64

Pro Swim Record: Annie Lazor (USA, 2019): 2:20.77

Men’s 200 breast

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS, 2019): 2:06.12

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 2:09.39

Pro Swim Record: Andrew Wilson (USA, 2018): 2:08.95

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free