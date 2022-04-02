Anna Moesch Strikes Again: Clocks 47.76 100 Free, Rising to #4 All-Time 15-16

2022 SHORT COURSE YMCA NATIONALS

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Capping off an absolutely phenomenal week, Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch won the women’s 100 free tonight at YMCA Nationals. Moesch swam a 47.76, clipping her previous best time of 47.90, which she swam at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East this past December. Despite the slim drop from her personal best, Moesch managed to move up from #6 to #4 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group.

She comes in just ahead of Dagny Knutson, and just 0.03 seconds behind Simone Manuel, who is #3 all-time in the age group. Claire Curzan holds the 15-16 NAG at 47.23. Here is the newly updated all-time top 10 in the girls 15-16 SCY 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 47.23 Claire Curzan 2020 NC TAC TITANS Intrasquad 2 47.49 Gretchen Walsh 2019 SE Speedo Southern Premier 3 47.73 Simone Manuel 2013 NCSA Junior Swim 4 47.76 Anna Moesch 2022 SC YMCA Nationals 5 47.80 Dagny Knutson 2008 Winter Nationals 6 47.88 Izzy Ivey 2016 Winter Junior Nats – East 7 48.11 Amy Tang 2019 Winter Junior Nats – West 8 48.13 Lia Neal 2010 Winter Nationals 9 48.14 Stanzi Moseley 2015 FL NCSA Spring Champs 10 48.20 Micayla Cronk 2019 FL FHSAA Swim & Dive Champs – 4A

Moesch swam out of her mind this week in Greensboro. In addition to moving up to #4 all-time in the 15-16 100 free, Moesch swam a 21.97 in the 50 free, also ranking her 4th in the age group, and 1:44.10 in the 200 free, tying her for 7th all-time in the age group. On top of those swims, Moesch swam a massive personal best in the 200 IM, breaking 2:00 for the first time in her career. She also posted stunning relay splits of 21.46 on the anchor of the 200 medley relay and 47.02 on the anchor of the 400 medley relay.