Erin Gemmell Throws Down 1:57.41 LCM 200 Free, #5 All-Time 15-16 Girls

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – INDIANAPOLIS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”

In the first event of tonight’s finals at the Speedo Sectional meet in Indianapolis, Nation’s Capital 17-year-old Erin Gemmell rocketed to victory in the women’s 200 free with a huge new personal best of 1:57.41. The swim took 1.20 seconds off her previous best, which she swam at the 2021 US Open in December of 2021, when Gemmell was still 16.

Even having just recently turned 17, Gemmell’s swim tonight makes her the #5 performer all-time in the 17-18 girls age group. Moreover, her swim ranks her #8 in the world for 2022. Forgive me if the world rankings aren’t exactly correct – there are a lot of fast meets going on all at the same time. Regardless, here are the top 10 performers in the world in the women’s LCM 200 free in 2022:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:54.66 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 1 1:54.66 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/11/22 3 1:56.29 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 4 1:56.89 Kiah Melverton (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 5 1:56.90 Madi Wilson (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 6 1:57.12 Paige Madden (USA) 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio 3/31/22 7 1:57.38 Brianna Throssell (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 8 1:57.41 Erin Gemmell (USA) 2022 Speedo Sectional – Indianapolis 4/1/22 9 1:58.00 Katja Fain (SLO) HPS HEP Grand Prix “Victoria” 3/19/2022 10 1:58.12 Isabel Gose (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22

Now, here is the newly-updated all-time top 10 for 17-18 girls in the U.S.:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:54.43 Katie Ledecky 2016 Pro Series – Austin 2 1:54.81 Missy Franklin 2013 World Champs 3 1:55.92 Allison Schmitt 2008 Olympic Trials 4 1:56.08 Katie Hoff 2008 Pro Swim – Missouri 5 1:57.41 Erin Gemmell 2022 Speedo Sectionals – Indianapolis 6 1:57.55 Katie McLaughlin 2015 CA TYR MVN Fran Crippen Meet of Champions 7 1:57.83 Dagny Knutson 2010 Pro Swim – Charlotte 8 1:58.09 Torri Huske 2021 TYR 18&U Spring Cup Richmond 9 1:58.10 Justina Kozan 2021 TYR 18&U Spring Cup Irvine 10 1:58.15 Jasmine Tosky

Interestingly, Gemmell is #5 in the 15-16 age group, but is only the #4 performer all-time among 17-year-olds. Ahead of her in those rankings are Katie Ledecky (1:55.16), Missy Franklin (1:55.82), and Katie Hoff (1:57.09).