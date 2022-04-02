2022 Indianapolis Sectionals: Wyatt Davis Swims New PB in 200 Free – 1:48.83

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – INDIANAPOLIS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”

Team Scores (Top 5)

WOMEN

Carmel Swim Club – 682.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 511 Mason Manta Rays – 278 The Swim Team – 242 Irish Aquatics – 169

MEN

SwimMAC Carolina – 576 Carmel Swim Club – 449 The Swim Team – 410 Indiana University – 258 Westerville Aquatic Club – 188

After swimming his first sub-2:00 200 back since 2019 last night, 20-year-old Wyatt Davis won the men’s 200 free in a new personal best of 1:48.83. Davis, who is on the University of Michigan’s swim team but has spent this semester home training at Carmel Swim Club, bettered his previous mark of 1:49.48, which he coincidentally swam at the 2019 Speedo Sectionals meet in Indianapolis.

It was an exciting race between Max Berg and Davis, with Berg taking the race out faster, and Davis running him down on the back half. Berg split 25.00 and 27.33 on the first two 50s for a 52.33 on the first 100, while Davis was 25.70/27.68 for a 53.38. Things began to shift on the 3rd 50, where Davis out-split Berg 27.85 to 28.22 to cut the lead to 0.68 seconds heading into the final 50. Davis was significantly faster on the final 50, swimming 27.60 to Berg’s 28.44. Berg finished in 1:48.99, 0.16 seconds behind Davis.

Nation’s Capital 17-year-old Erin Gemmell won the women’s 200 free decisively, posting a massive new personal best of 1:57.41. The swim ranks Gemmell #5 all-time in the girls 17-18 rankings. You can read more about her swim here.

Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell won the women’s 100 fly in 58.88, making her the #5 15-year-old all-time in the event, and #10 in the 15-16 age group. You can read more about that swim here. Also of note, Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard, 17, took 2nd in the event tonight with a 59.85, breaking 1:00 for the first time in her career. Bellard won the women’s 800 free on the opening night of the meet, showing her great versatility.

Israeli Olympian Tomer Frankel, an IU swimmer, won the men’s 100 fly in 52.90. The swim was a bit off Frankel’s personal best of 51.92.

Justina Kozan, now representing The Swim Team under head coach Mark Schubert, won the women’s 400 IM in 4:46.87. The swim was well of Kozan’s personal best of 4:40.57, but there’s a good chance she’s using this meet as a tune-up for the U.S. International Team Trials at the end of the month, where she has a shot at landing on an international team for this summer’s meets. SwimMAC’s Avery Klamfoth, 14, took 2nd in the race tonight, breaking 4:50 for the first time in her career with a 4:48.57.

U Indy’s Cedric Buessing, an 18-year-old, took the men’s 400 IM in 4:21.03. Buessing entered the meet with a personal best of 4:32.42, marking a stunning improvement of 11.39 seconds in the event today.