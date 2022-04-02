Carmel’s Alex Shackell Swims 58.88 100 Fly in Indy, #4 15-Year-Old All-Time

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – INDIANAPOLIS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”

Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell won the women’s 100 fly tonight at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Indianapolis, swimming a 58.88. The swim marks a personal best for Shackell by 0.36 seconds, undercutting the 59.24 she swam in prelims, which was also a personal best. Entering the meet, Shackell’s best time sat at 59.61, a time which she swam at the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships East meet last August.

With the swim tonight, Shackell has now broken into the all-time top 10 rankings for 15-16 girls, and done so at just 15 years old. Her time comes in at #10, edging out now-Texas-Longhorn Olivia Bray by 0.01 seconds. Here is the updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 girls in the LCM 100 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 56.20 Claire Curzan 2021 NC TAC TITANS LC Premier 2 57.48 Torri Huske 2019 U.S. Open 3 57.93 Mary T. Meagher 1981 US NAG Records 4 57.96 Lillie Nordmann 2019 Summer Nationals 5 58.11 Cassidy Bayer 2016 Olympic Trials 6 58.58 Eva Merrell 2015 Winter Nationals 7 58.59 Regan Smith 2018 Pan Pacific Champs 8 58.79 Kelly Naze 2010 Summer Nationals 9 58.84 Gretchen Walsh 2019 Summer Nationals 10 58.88 Alex Shackell 2022 Speedo Sectionals – Indianapolis

Additionally, Shackell’s swim makes her the #4 15-year-old all-time in the event. Here is the list of all-time top 15-year-olds in the LCM 100 fly:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 57.87 Claire Curzan 2019 Summer Nationals 2 58.58 Eva Merrell 2015 Winter Nationals 3 58.87 Cassidy Bayer 2015 World JR Champs 4 58.88 Alex Shackell 2022 Speedo Sectionals – Indianapolis 5 59.03 Regan Smith 2017 World JR Champs

It’s important to note that Shackell has a fall birthday, so she will remain 15 through the meets at the end of the summer. She’s now just 1.01 seconds away from becoming the fastest 15-year-old all-time in the event. On that same note, while Shackell is well off Claire Curzan‘s NAG of 56.20 currently, she has nearly two years to work on getting down to that lofty mark.