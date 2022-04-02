Grant Shoults Closes Out His Swimming Career with a 3:51.51 400 FR (SMOC Recap)

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50m)

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

24-year-old Grant Shoults, having just concluded his final NCAA season at Stanford University, announced earlier this week that the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions in Mission Viejo would be his final meet as a competitive swimmer. Shoults entered just one event, the 400 free, and boy, did he make the most of it. Leading the field wire-to-wire Shoults swam a 3:51.51 to get his hand on the wall 2.54 seconds ahead of anyone else. It was a fitting end for Shoults, who got to swim his final race in his home pool, having grown up competing for Mission Viejo Nadadores.

La Mirada Armada 13-year-old Kayla Han won the women’s 400 free in 4:13.24, marking a new personal best by 1.28 seconds. Her previous best of 4:14.52 came at the 2021 Speedo Summer Championships – West last August. With the performance, Han is now the #3 13-year-old all-time in the event, behind only Claire Tuggle (4:11.37) and Katie Grimes (4:11.61). Additionally, Han has moved up to #13 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

In semifinals of the men’s 50 back, Justin Ress clocked a very speedy 24.74, marking the fastest time in the world this year.

Men’s LCM 50 Back, 2022 Top 5:

Justin Ress (USA) – 24.74 Ryosuke Irie (JPN)/ Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) – 24.83 – Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA) – 24.91 Mark Nikolaev (RUS) – 25.20

After dipping under 2:00 in prelims, Cal’s Will Roberts swam a 2:00.30 to win the men’s 200 fly tonight. Roberts was out well, splitting 56.52 on the opening 100, but after splitting 29.83 on the 2nd 50, he split 31.32 and 32.46 on the final two 50s.

Abbey Weitzeil was dominant in the women’s 100 free tonight, swimming a 54.01, which marks her fastest time of the year. Weitzeil was 25.98 on the first 50, and given her pure speed, it’s safe to say we can expect a faster opening 50 once the U.S International Team Trials roll around at the end of the month.

Other Friday Event Winners: