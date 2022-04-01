2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 4 Finals: Emily Thompson, 16, Blasts 1:57.67 200 IM

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

TEAM SCORES THROUGH THURSDAY (TOP 5)

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 586.5 York Y – 429 Greater Somerset County Y – 425 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 319 Schroeder Y – 301

MEN

Piedmont Family Y – 365 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 236 Western Branch Y/York Y – 196 – Triangle Area Y – 168

WOMEN

Greater Somerset County – 365 York Y – 233 Piedmont Family Y – 221.5 Greater Spartanburg Y – 219 Schroeder Y – 180

Heading into the final day of the meet, it looks like Piedmont Family Y is well on their way to combined and men’s team titles, while Greater Somerset County has the women’s title locked up.

Greater Somerset County 16-year-old Anna Moesch won the women’s 50 free tonight in 21.97, ranking her #4 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group. You can read more about that swim here.

Adding to the impressiveness of Moesch’s 50, she had thrown down a massive personal best in the 200 IM earlier in the session. Moesch came in 3rd, swimming a 1:59.34, marking a new personal best by over 3 seconds. It was fellow Greater Somerset 16-year-old Emily Thompson who won the race, swimming a new PB of 1:57.67. Thompson swam a very well-rounded race, splitting 25.49 on fly, 29.02 on back, 34.28 on breast, and 28.88 coming home on free. Champaign County Y’s Angela Coe took 2nd in 1:58.97, chipping 0.21 seconds off her previous best time.

It was a Greater Somerset sweep of the women’s events tonight, as Catherine Meisner, 18, won the women’s 500 free in 4:49.68. The swim comes in about a second off her personal best of 4:48.51.

Piedmont Family Y’s Thomas Heilman, 15, won the men’s 50 free in 19.86. The swim comes in just off the 19.78 Heilman swam leading off the 200 free relay earlier in the meet, but he was still the only swimmer under 20 seconds tonight.

Countryside Y’s Kevin Glennon won the men’s 200 IM in 1:47.42, taking 2.53 seconds off his previous best. Glennon was great on the back half of the race, splitting 31.80 on breast and 25.84 on free.

ME Lyons Y 19-year-old Alex Craft won the men’s 500 free in 4:26.77.

Greater Somerset County’s 3 individual winners from tonight, Anna Moesch, Emily Thompson, and Catherine Meisner, along with Caitlyn Hughes, teamed up to win the women’s 800 free relay handily. Meisner led off in 1:47.63, followed by Hughes in 1:50.06, Thompson in 1:50.46, and Moesch in 1:46.67, for a 7:14.82.

Piedmont Family Y won the men’s 800 free relay in 6:38.19. Thomas Heilman led off in 1:36.77, and was followed by Will Browne (1:39.39), David King (1:40.45), and Matthew Heilman (1:41.58).