Futures Qualifier Elizabeth Ford Announces Commitment to DII St. Cloud

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elizabeth Ford from Papillion-La Vista HS in Nebraska has announced her verbal commitment to swim at DII St. Cloud State University for the fall of 2022.

“I chose St. Cloud because I am able to be a part of a successful and competitive swim program while having the support system from my coaches and the university to pursue my educational goals. As well as my devotion to my sport, music plays a huge role in my life as well. I am an Allstate musician on trumpet and I plan to continue to pursue music in college. I remember during my visit to St. Cloud, coach Hegle personally took me to the music department and expressed how excited he was that I had interest in being involved with music at St. Cloud. This meant a lot to me because I knew that at St. Cloud I was not just a name on a roster, I was a person and my future teammates and I all have something unique to bring to the team. I am excited to be a Huskie!”

Ford swims for the Aquatic Club of Elkhorn in Omaha, Nebraska, where she is a USA Swimming Futures Championship qualifier in the 50 freestyle. She also competes for Papillion-La Vista High School, where she is the reigning NSAA State Championship bronze medalist in the 50 freestyle.

Best Times – SCY:

50 freestyle – 23.87

100 freestyle – 52.86

200 freestyle – 2:00.31

100 butterfly – 59.68

When she arrives on campus in the fall, Ford will be a strong addition to the St. Cloud roster. Her best time in the 50 freestyle would have ranked her 3rd on St. Cloud’s roster this season, while her time in the 100 would have ranked her 6th. Both rankings put her in strong contention to contribute to the team as an individual and relay swimmer. Ford could also contribute in the 100 butterfly, where she would have ranked 6th on the roster last season. At the conference level, Ford would have qualified for the B-final of the 50 freestyle at the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships with her best time.

At the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, St. Cloud finished 2nd overall in the team rankings, scoring 892 points. Minnesota State University-Mankato ultimately finished first at the meet with a total of 1080 points. St. Cloud was led by 5th year Lexie Burroughs, who finished 2nd in the 50 freestyle (23.11) and 100 IM (57.82).

Next season, Ford will be joined by Ella Sieber and Serena Urevig in St. Cloud’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.