The Sandpipers Strike Again: Claire Weinstein Wins OW Junior National 5K Title

2022 US OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 1st- April 3rd, 2022

Lynn Hall Park, Fort Myers Beach, FL

Open Water

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

The Sandpipers of Nevada have crowned another national champion at the 2022 US Open Water Nationals, this time in the Women’s Jr. 5K. With the win, Claire Weinstein will join her teammate Katie Grimes as she has booked a roster spot for the 2022 FINA World Open Water Junior Championships in September.

Official Women’s Junior 5k results: 1. Claire Weinstein

2. Abigail Miller

3. Cher Patrick #OWNats x @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/vGsQ8xeAR1 — USA Swimming News (@USASwimmingNews) April 2, 2022

2022 US OPEN WATER NATIONALS TOP 8 FINISHERS – WOMEN’S JR 5K

Claire Weinstein Abigail Miller Cher Patrick Sarah Larsen Aubrey Tuthill Olivia Moore Kaitlyn Latendresse Clarke Neace

USA Swimming’s selection process for the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships includes the top two male and female finishers from the 5K Junior Nationals (14-15 Age Group).

Based on this criteria, Mission Viejo’s Abigail Miller also qualifies for the World Junior Open Water Championships as the runner-up in this event at Nationals.

Weinstein, Abigail Miller, and Cher Patrick established themselves in their own pack early on, and maintained their order throughout the entire race. Weinstein built some ground during the 2nd lap and extended her lead on the final lap.