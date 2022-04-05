23 Swimmers Notch Names on National Team Rosters at 2022 U.S. OW Nationals

The 2022 U.S. Open Water National and Junior National Championships in Fort Myers Beach, Florida last weekend served as qualifications for multiple national teams: the 2022 Open Water National Team, the 2022 Open Water National Junior Team, and the 2022 World Junior Championships team.

A total of 23 different swimmers earned their spot on one or more of these open water national teams during the races in Florida.

Open Water National Team

USA Swimming’s criteria for the National Team for the next two seasons:

2022 National Team (active roster from May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022)

2022-2023 National Team (active roster from November 1, 2022 to May 1, 2023)

U.S. National Team members receive benefits including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access.

2022 National Team (Open Water)

Criteria:

Olympic representatives in the 10k

Top six male and female finishers in the 10k at Open Water Nationals

The results below are excluding non-American competitors in the event:

Women

Men

Note that three-time Olympian Haley Anderson recently announced her retirement, otherwise she would qualify through her 10k performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

2022-2023 National Team (Open Water) – Selection in Progress

Criteria:

Olympic representatives in the 10k After two domestic and four international competitions, USA Swimming will use a points system to select the top six male and female swimmers.

Women

Ashley Twichell (Olympic rep) TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Men

Jordan Wilimovsky (Olympic rep) TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Points were awarded for the 10k at U.S. Nationals while the second domestic meet will be in October. The international events are the Portugal Marathon Swim World Series 10k, World Championships 5k and 10k, and the France Marathon Swim World Series 10k.

USA Swimming is using this points system to determine the 2022 FINA Open Water World Championship team as well, meaning we won’t know the roster until all those events have been completed.

2022-2023 Open Water National Junior Team – Selection in Progress

Criteria:

Athletes must be 19 years old or younger as of December 31, 2022 (born in 2003 or later)

At least 4 boys and 4 girls (and at most 7 boys and 7 girls) will be selected based on the following:

Top 2 male and female finishers in the 10k at Open Water Nationals The top male and female finishers in the 10k at an open water competition in October TBD First place male and female finishers in the 7.5k at Open Water Jr Nationals Any male or female individual medalist at the 2022 FINA Open Water World Junior Championships.

The full U.S. National Junior Team roster will be announced on November 1st after another open water event in October.

Girls

Boys

One notable name missing here is the girls’ Junior National 7.5k winner, Katie Grimes, who is already a National Team member in the 800 free, 1500 free, and the 10k. Therefore, she is ineligible for the 2022 National Junior team, but she is still able to qualify for the World Junior team.

2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships Selection

Criteria:

Top two male and female finishers from the 5k Junior Nationals (14-15 age group as of December 31, 2022) Top two male and female finishers from the 7.5k Junior Nationals (16-17 age group as of December 31, 2022) Top two male and female finishers from the 10k Nationals (18-19 eligible athletes as of December 31, 2022)

Girls

Boys