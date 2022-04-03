Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Old Katie Grimes Completes Sandpipers Sweep of Junior National 7.5k

Comments: 3

2022 US Open Water Junior National Championships

It was cloudy and humid at Fort Myers Beach Sunday morning when 16-year-old Tokyo Olympian and 10k National champion Katie Grimes won the girls’ Junior National 7.5k race. This completed a Sandpipers sweep of the event as her teammate Ilya Kharun won the boys’ Junior National 7.5k.

2022 U.S. Junior National 7.5k – Top 3 Finishers

  1. Katie Grimes (SAND)
  2. Claire Stuhlmacher (UN-Fsla)
  3. Mary McKenna (Long Island Express)

The top 8 finishers (unofficially, per USA Swimming’s live stream) are:

  1. Katie Grimes (SAND)
  2. Claire Stuhlmacher (UN-Fsla)
  3. Mary McKenna Long Island Express)
  4. Sofia Giordano (Long Island Aquatic) 
  5. Elsa Fullerton (Loveland)
  6. Kaimakana Flanagan (Kamehameha) 
  7. Courtney Watts (Machine)
  8. Cadence Fort (Gulf Coast)

Grimes established a 6-body-length lead early on in the race, her blue and yellow Sandpipers cap visible far ahead of the field. The packs behind her also set a fast pace, quickly creating large separations between the groups. 15-year-old Claire Stuhlmacher, 16-year-old Cadence Fort of Gulf Coast, and 16-year-old Courtney Watts of Machine Aquatics were up in that first pack trailing Grimes for most of the race. 

Heading into lap four, Grimes’ lead swelled to about 42 seconds as she continued to swim in a pack of her own. This lead was insurmountable and she finished in first place. The swimmers behind her made big moves on the final two laps where four athletes overtook Fort and Watts – Long Island Express’s Mary McKenna, Long Island Aquatic’s Sofia Giordano, Loveland’s Elsa Fullerton, and Kamehameha’s Kaimakana Flanagan

This meet serves as a selection process for the 2022 U.S. Open Water National Junior Team and the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships Team. First place in the Junior National 7.5k earns a spot on the National Junior team while the top two male and female finishers in the 16-17 age group qualify for the World Junior team roster, according to USA Swimming.

Grimes is already part of the U.S. National Team after winning the 10k, and she qualifies in the pool in the 800 and 1500 freestyle. This means she is ineligible for the National Junior Team and the spot goes to Stuhlmacher.

But, Grimes is eligible for the World Junior team and has earned the first spot with her 7.5k win.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dave
1 hour ago

I’m wondering how many College recruiters are watching KT? LMAO

4
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Dave
41 minutes ago

Answer: All of them

4
0
Reply
swoomer
Reply to  Dave
12 minutes ago

I know Stanford is going to want a good distance freestyler

0
0
Reply

About Annika Johnson

Annika Johnson

Annika came into the sport competitively at age eight, following in the footsteps of her twin sister and older brother. The sibling rivalry was further fueled when all three began focusing on distance freestyle, forcing the family to buy two lap counters. Annika is a three-time Futures finalist in the 200 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!