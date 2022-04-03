Riptide Swim Coach Maggie McMahon Dies Unexpectedly at 37

Minnesota club swim coach Maggie McMahon died on March 25. She was 37 years old.

McMahon suffered what Minnesota Swimming LSC is calling a “massive stroke.” While the damage was “too extensive to recover,” her body was kept on life support to fulfill her desire to be an organ donor.

“We share our deepest condolences with Maggie’s family and friends,” the LSC said. “She is loved by our entire swimming community at Minnesota Swimming and has touched countless lives.”

McMahon was a coach for the Riptide Swim Team in Apple Valley, Minnesota, the club best known as the home base of Olympic medalist Regan Smith. There, McMahon coached the Gold/Silver (9-12 year olds) and Middle School Training Squad groups.

She previously coached age group swimmers with the South Metro Storm and has worked as an elementary school teacher locally as well.

A local memorial has been established both to raise funds to support her 2-year old son Hunter. The memorial is also requesting that anyone with memories of Maggie send them to [email protected], and the team will make a book to share with Hunter.

“Maggie’s heart will never leave our pool deck,” the GoFundMe page says.

Other memories of and tributes to McMahon have poured out on social media over the last week.

One parent said: “Such a huge loss for the Riptide family. Maggie was a special coach who really connected with her swimmers. She played a huge role in our daughter’s growth both in the pool and out. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

A former swimmer of hers called the death “such a huge loss for (Minnesota) swimming” and said that Mcmahon was “one of the kindest people (she had) ever met.”