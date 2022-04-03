Brennan Gravley Captures Win in Men’s 5k at 2022 US Open Water Nationals

2022 US OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 1st- April 3rd, 2022

Lynn Hall Park, Fort Myers Beach, FL

Open Water

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

After taking second in the men’s 10k competition, University of Florida pool swimmer Brennan Gravley won the men’s 5k race at 2022 U.S. Open Water Nationals. French swimmer Axel Reymond, the men’s 10k winner, finished second, while Dutch swimmer Marcel Schouten was third.

Official men's 5K results: 1. Brennan Gravley

2. Axel Reymond (FRA)

3. Marcel Schouten (NED)#OWNats x @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/Rvq4ebgazB — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) April 3, 2022

Gravely, being a top-six American finisher in the men’s 10k, qualified for the 2022 US Open Water National team from that race. Out of the top 8 in the 5k, Brennan’s brother Dylan Gravley, David Heron, and Simon Lamar were also named to the national team from the 10k.

2022 US OPEN WATER NATIONALS TOP 8 FINISHERS – MEN’S 5K

Although the senior 5k does not count towards U.S. qualification for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 FINA World Junior Championships, the race serves as a tie breaker for senior worlds. American swimmers are awarded points based on their finishes in the 10k National Championships and the 2022 FINA Marathon Swim in May, and the two swimmers from both the male and female category with the most points will qualify for worlds. However, if there is a tie in terms of points between two swimmers, the swimmer with the higher place finish in the 5k will have a higher ranking.

Every American swimmer in the top 8 was also in the men’s 10k race, which means that if there was a tiebreaker between any of them, their placing in the 5k race could potentially determine whether they qualify for World Championships or not.