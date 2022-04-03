French Championships Kick Off This Week With Budapest Bids On The Line

2022 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 5th – Sunday, April 10th

Limoges Métropole, France

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships Qualifier

FFN Selection Policy

Entries

Results

The 2022 French Elite Championships are nearly upon us, with the 6-day affair kicking off on Tuesday, April 5th from Limoges.

The meet represents the premier qualification opportunity for the 2022 FINA World Championships set for Budapest, Hungary in late June/early July.

The hierarchy of meets for French swimmers to qualify for Budapest includes this meet followed by the previous French Elite Championships from last December, followed then by the Olympic Games and finally the two FFN Golden Tour meets.

Swimmers must meet or dip beneath the following FFN-mandated time standards to make the cut, with anyone already having made the grade trying to hold on to their spots through this week.

For example, NCAA champion Leon Marchand hit qualification times in the 200m IM, 400m IM and 200m fly in Tokyo. However, as that meet falls lower on the hierarchy of qualification, if any two swimmers beat his times here in Limoges, his spot would be relinquished.

Swimmers lined up to compete at these Championships include David Aubry, Charlotte Bonnet, Oceane Cassignol, Jeremy Desplanches, Anna Egorova (RUS), Beryl Gastaldello, Laura Gourgeon, Maxime Grouset, Melanie Henique, Damien Joly, Anastasia Kirpichnikova (RUS), Gregory Mallet, Florent Manaudou, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Marc Antoine Olivier, Jordan Pothain, Jeremy Stravius, Jaouad Syoud (ALG), Mewen Tomac, Marie Wattel.