SC World Champion Sophie Hansson Signs with arena

Swedish Olympian and NC State senior Sophie Hansson has signed a sponsorship with arena, she announced via Instagram.

Incredibly happy to start my career as a professional swimmer together with team @arenaracing. I have been wearing their gear daily for years now and I absolutely love their products! Super excited to join their team of amazing swimmers 💙

Hansson just competed her senior season at NC State, where she took 3rd in both the SCY 100 and 200 breast at the 2022 NCAA Championships. She was also a member of the runner-up 200 medley and 400 medley relays, and swam on NC State’s 200 free relay, which came in 3rd. At the ACC Championships in February, Hansson won the 100 breast in a new ACC Record of 56.72, and came in 2nd in the 200 breast.

At the 2021 NCAA Championships, Hansson won both the 100 and 200 breast, and was a member NC State’s 200 medley and 400 medley relays, both of which won titles.

Outside of the NCAA, Hansson has become an force to be reckoned with on the world stage. At the 2021 FINA SC World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Hansson won 5 medals, including Gold in 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley relays, swimming the breaststroke legs for Sweden. She also won Silver in the 100 breast in Abu Dhabi, and Bronze in the 50 breast and on Sweden’s 4×100 free relay.

At the 2020 LC European Championships, Hansson won Gold in the 100 breast, establishing a new Swedish Record of 1:05.69. She would go on to clip that national record in prelims of the 100 breast at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, swimming a 1:05.66 to finish 4th. She would go on to advance to finals, but was a touch slower, ultimately finishing 6th with a 1:06.07 in the Olympic final.

Hansson also swam on Sweden’s 4×100 medley and 4×100 free relays in Tokyo, alongside her sister Louise Hansson. Sweden took 5th in finals of the 4×100 medley relay, setting a new Swedish Record of 3:54.27, thanks in part to a 1:05.67 breast split from Hansson. In the 4×100 free relay, Sweden took 6th.