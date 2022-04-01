Leon Marchand Swims World-Leading 4:10.38 400 IM, But Gets DQ’d for Lochte Rule

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live Results

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 4:03.84

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 4:03.84

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 4:05.25

Junior World Record: Ilia Borodin (RUS, 2021): 4:11.17

Pro Swim Record: Chase Kalisz (USA, 2018): 4:08.92

Top 8:

Jay Litherland (DYNA-GA) – 4:19.63 Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (UN-13-FL) – 4:21.79 Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz (AGS-GU) – 4:23.29 David Schlicht (SUN-AZ) – 4:23.59 Charlie Swanson (NOVA-VA) – 4:25.32 Mikey Calvillo (IU-IN) – 4:25.54 Matheo Mateos (AZFL-FG) – 4:27.97 Leon Marchand (UN-AZ) – DQ

Coming off an incredible freshman season at ASU, French Olympian Leon Marchand swam a 4:10.38 in tonight’s final of the 400 IM, however, he was disqualified. The time would have been the fastest in the world, coming in well under the current top mark of 2022: Tomoru Honda‘s 4:10.75 from earlier this month.

MEN’S 400 IM – TOP 5 TIMES OF 2022

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 4:10.75 Tomoru Honda (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 2 4:10.82 Daiya Seto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 3 4:11.75 Kaito Tabuchi (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 4 4:12.19 Yuki Ikari (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 5 4:14.38 Genki Terakado (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22

Marchand was DQ’d on the controversial “Lochte Rule”. If you need a refresher, the ‘Lochte Rule’ is an unpopular rule FINA put in place for IM races, named after Ryan Lochte. The rule states that underwater dolphin kicks performed on the back are classified as backstroke, meaning that kicking underwater on the back during the freestyle portion of an IM is illegal. Per FINA rules, exactly 1/4 of an IM race must be done in each stroke, therefore “swimming backstroke” by doing underwater kicks on the back results in disqualification.

FINA has taken steps to soften the rule after it received a largely negative response from the swimming community, however, it’s clearly still resulting in disqualifications.

Nonetheless, Marchand’s time of 4:10.38 lands very close to his personal best of 4:09.65, which he swam last summer. He was excellent on the back half of the race tonight, splitting 1:09.30 on breaststroke and 58.69 on freestyle, even though he was “swimming backstroke” for a portion of the free leg.