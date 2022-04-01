Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UPDATE: Leon Marchand’s 400 IM DQ for “Lochte Rule” Overturned on Friday

Comments: 10
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 10

April 01st, 2022 News

Leon Marchand‘s disqualification in the 400 IM on Thursday at the Pro Swim Series – San Antonio meet was overturned.

USA Swimming announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning, saying that the overturn came “after further video review.” The original disqualification was also made “after review.”

A USA Swimming spokesperson says that the appeal process began overnight and a video review was conducted on Firday morning. “After reviewing the footage, the call was overturned.”

Marchand’s 4:10.38 is the fastest time in the world so far this year, and won the race easily by 9 seconds. With this being his ‘exception’ meet for World Championship qualifying, that should also cement his spot in the race at the upcoming World Championships.

Marchand was DQ’d on the controversial “Lochte Rule”. If you need a refresher, the ‘Lochte Rule’ is an unpopular rule FINA put in place for IM races, named after Ryan Lochte. The rule states that underwater dolphin kicks performed on the back are classified as backstroke, meaning that kicking underwater on the back during the freestyle portion of an IM is illegal. Per FINA rules, exactly 1/4 of an IM race must be done in each stroke, therefore “swimming backstroke” by doing underwater kicks on the back results in disqualification.

FINA has taken steps to soften the rule after it received a largely negative response from the swimming community, however, it’s clearly still resulting in disqualifications. Specifically, swimmers are allowed to briefly be on their backs on the freestyle leg so long as they don’t kick until they are on their stomachs.

With that swim, Marchand should have priority qualifying position ahead of next week’s French National Championships. Emilien Mattenet, who swam 4:15.69 at December’s National Championship meet, would not be in danger of getting bumped if Tom Remy went under the 4:17.48 qualifying time – even if he was slower than Mattenet.

Marchand was named SwimSwam’s 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimmer of the Year as a freshman after winning the 200 IM and 200 breast, plus placing 2nd in the 400 IM at NCAAs. His 200 yard IM swim was the fastest in the history of the event.

 

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Guy
10 seconds ago

Still waiting for SwimSwam’s April fools article

0
0
Reply
BuddyFromSA
11 minutes ago

It’s time for the Lochte rule to go. Even though underwater kicks while on the back are legal in a freestyle event, they are not permitted during the IM because the kicks are considered to be repeating the backstroke, thus using backstroke for more than a quarter of the race. By that logic the backstroke flip turn should violate the Lochte rule. When a backstroker turns onto the front and takes one forward pull into the turn (which is legally permitted in the backstroke event) it would violate the Lochte rule because the swimmer would be doing a forward crawl stroke, thus using the forward crawl for more than a quarter of the race. Likewise, the dolphin kick during the… Read more »

5
0
Reply
Yikes
14 minutes ago

To the commenter yesterday who told everyone who took issue with this to “grow up” and accept whatever the judges say whenever they say it, check out the article where it says “ FINA has taken steps to soften the rule after it received a largely negative response from the swimming community..” THAT’S why you call out BS when you see it.

4
0
Reply
Seamus
16 minutes ago

freestyle is free-style! you should be allowed to do doggy paddle on the free leg if you want to

1
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Seamus
15 minutes ago

I think you can doggy paddle actually if you want

2
0
Reply
anonymous
20 minutes ago

USA Swimming and San Antonio really just got everyone on April Fools

3
0
Reply
YourLocalD3Swimmer
26 minutes ago

Good.

1
-1
Reply
Tomek
31 minutes ago

I guess they were looking at the wrong lane 🙂

0
0
Reply
anonymous
33 minutes ago

Why am I not surprised – happens all the time…

1
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!