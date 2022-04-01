Clareburt, Gasson, Fairweather Ready for New Zealand Championships

2022 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, April 4th – Saturday, April 9th

Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

LCM (50m)

The 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships kick off on Monday with the likes of big guns Lewis Clareburt, Helena Gasson and Erika Fairweather poised to take to the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Swimming New Zealand has adjusted this year’s championships to span 6 days, starting one day earlier than scheduled. This resulted in a warm-up day being removed, while relay races have also been removed from the daily agenda.

These Championships represent a World Championships qualification opportunity for swimmers, although Swimming New Zealand has adopted an ‘open meet’ qualification system. That means any single FINA-approved event between April 1, 2021 and April 10, 2022, can count toward qualification, as long as the swimmer posts a time that meets or dips under the FINA ‘A’ cut in the event.

Key entries next week include Clarburt taking on the 400m IM, 200m free and 400m free, while Gasson is carrying a monster schedule that has the 100m back, 100m fly, 200m back, 200m breast, 50m back, 200m fly and 50m breast included.

It was at the last edition of the FINA World Championships where Clareburt wowed the world with a bronze medal finish in the men’s 400m IM. He wound up finishing 7th in the 4IM in Tokyo, rendering him hungry for a Commonwealth Games and possible World Championships medal for this new calendar year.