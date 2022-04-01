San Antonio PSS: Paige Madden Scratches 200 Fly A-Final, Will Race 50 Free

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Friday’s Finals Session will feature the 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, and the 400 freestyle.

In the first event, Tokyo 2020 Paige Madden has scratched the 200 fly, an event which she placed 8th out of prelims. You might’ve missed her since she was seeded with a SCY time, so she was in the earlier heats. However, Madden was about 4 seconds off her lifetime best from the 2019 US Nationals (Time Trial). Although she’s opting out of her A-Final swim, you’ll still get to see Madden race in the B-Final of the 50 free.

Sierra Schmidt scratched the B-Final of the 200 fly likely to focus on her 400 free, where she’s seeded 4th behind US Olympians Hali Flickinger, Leah Smith, and Katie Ledecky.

Two-time Olympic medalist Erika Brown will be scratching out of the 100 back (9th seed) which would’ve immediately followed her 50 free. Brown is seeded 2nd in the 50 behind Claire Curzan, who won the 100 fly last night.

Unlike Brown, Curzan will take on the 100 back/50 free double. Curzan is seeded 1st in both events, posting competitive prelims times of 25.04/1:00.24 in the events, respectively.

FULL LIST OF SCRATCHES:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

#8 Paige Madden (UN-1-MR)

#14 Zora Ripkova (UN-01-GA)

#15 Sierra Schmidt (SAC-AZ)

#20 Bella Lojewski (BD-FL)

#23 Kate Christian (TXLA-ST)

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

No Scratches

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Emma Hagan (UN-01-MV) has scratched into the event.

#16 Mona McSharry (TENN-SE)

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Ben Schroll (CFSC-GU) and Drew Salls (BSS-FL) have scratched into the event.

#18 Maxime Rooney (PLS-PC)

#20 Eric Friese (UN-09-FL)

#23 Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NCS-NC)

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Kate Jansen (UN-1-NT) has scratched into the event.

#9 Erika Brown (TNAQ-SE)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Noah Rabb (AQJT-MN) and Collin David (UN-03-NC) have scratched into the event.

#23 Patrick Groters (UN-01-SC)

#24 Lamar Taylor (UN-02-AR)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

#23 Kaylee Coffey

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Patrick Groters (UN-01-SC) has scratched into the event.

#24 Brayden Mandacina (AAAA-ST)

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

No Scratches

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE