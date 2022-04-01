2022 US Open Water Nationals: France’s Axel Reymond Win’s the Men’s 10K

2022 US Open Water National Championships

April 1st- April 3rd, 2022

Lynn Hall Park, Fort Myers Beach, FL

French marathon swimmer Axel Reymond, a two-time World Champion in the 25k, won the men’s 10k at the 2022 U.S. Open Water National Championships in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Florida’s Brennan Gravley led the race from at least the halfway point to the final lap through choppy waters, cloudy skies, and high winds. Gravley held a lead of 10-meters on the front pack at times, but Reymond, who was outside the top 3 going into the final lap, made his move and out touched him for the win.

Unofficial men's 10K results:

1. Axel Raymond (FRA)

2. Brennan Gravley

3. Dylan Gravley

2022 Open Water Nationals – Top 8 Finishers

Reymond recently took 5th place in the 10k at the 2021 Open Water World Cup in Qatar. He has medaled in the event 5 times at the French National Championships where he most recently placed 5th in 2020.

Reymond is a two-time world champion in the 25k (in 2017 and 2019) and a three-time gold medalist in the 25k at the European Championships, most recently winning the event at the 2021 European Championships in Hungary.

This meet serves as the selection process for the 2022 U.S. Open Water National and Junior National Teams. The top 6 American finishers in the 10k earn a spot on the U.S. National Team, receive the financial perks that go along with it, and punch their ticket to the Open Water World Championships in Budapest this summer.

Brennan Gravley and his younger brother Dylan Gravley of Sundevils Swimming secured their National Team spots with their 2-3 finish. This is Brennan’s third U.S. National Team qualification and Dylan’s second.

The elder Gravley also finished 2nd in this event in 2021 behind defending champion David Heron of Mission Viejo who placed 8th this morning. Today’s race was an improvement for Dylan who finished 5th in 2021.

Within that front pack, University of Tennessee’s Joey Tepper and Indiana’s James Brinegar were dueling back-and-forth for 2nd place throughout the race after Tepper had the early lead. They finished 4th and 5th, respectively.

6th place went to 2021 Czech National Team member Ondrej Zach while FAST’s Simon Lamar earned 7th place, becoming the second-to-last qualifier on the 2022 U.S. Open Water National Team for the 10k. Heron snagged the final spot.

Full official results are not available at this time, but they will be added once they are published.